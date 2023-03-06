YWCA’s Women of Achievement Award Honorees to be Celebrated All Month

Share this story!

YWCA’s Women of Achievement Award Honorees to be Celebrated All Month

News Brief

YWCA Spokane announced its 2023 Women of Achievement Award Honorees on Feb. 24. The list has a selection of nine honorees including the late Sandy Williams.

The nine women will be honored throughout February and March and during the Women of Achievement Awards luncheon on March 29 at 11 a.m. at The Davenport Grand Hotel, according the press release.

“Selected honorees embody YWCA Spokane’s mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all to be awarded a YWCA Women of Achievement Award,” the release said.

Honorees include Maisa Abudayha for the Arts and Culture award, Virla Spencer for the Carl Maxey Racial & Social Justice Award and Shamerica Nakamura for the Young Women of Achievement Award.

Sandy Williams, who was a civil rights activist in Spokane, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously.

YMCA Spokane is also celebrating 120 years of service.

“2023 will be a momentous year for YWCA Spokane. Not only will the organization be honoring the achievements of women leaders, they will also be celebrating the agency’s 120th birthday and their legacy of empowering women, fighting racism, and strengthening communities,” the release said.