YWCA Spokane to Present Roundtable Discussion: Kids, Caregivers, COVID & Trauma
YWCA Spokane will be hosting its next Pathways Forward roundtable discussion later this month to discuss children, caregivers, and the traumas brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual event will be July 28 from noon – 1 p.m. and will be facilitated by Jeanette Hauck, YWCA Spokane’s newly appointed CEO.
“Each of these discussions provides us with a powerful opportunity to take a deeper look into an aspect of our work and mission at YWCA Spokane,” Hauck, said in a press release, “and what each of us can do to pave a pathway forward for our community.”
YWCA Spokane launched their Pathways Forward series in March with a goal of exploring critical topics impacting the agency’s mission and work in Spokane. In addition to hearing community leaders from various expertise navigate progress minded conversations, each roundtable event provides registered guests with an opportunity to submit questions to be considered for discussion by the panelists during the event.
Event Details
- What: Pathways Forward – A Progress Minded Community Conversation with Spokane Leaders and YWCA Spokane
- Topic: Kids, Caregivers, COVID & Trauma: A Road To Recovery
- When: Wednesday, July 28 | 12-1 p.m
- Panelists:
- Freda Gandy, Executive Director, Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center
- Toni Lodge, Chief Executive Officer, The Native Project, Inc.
- Joel Ryan, Executive Director, WA State Association of Headstart & ECEAP
- Shannon Griffiths, Director of Early Childhood Education & Assistance Program, YWCA Spokane
- Moderator: Jeanette Hauck, CEO, YWCA Spokane
- Cost: Free and open to the public (registration required)
- Where: Virtual (Zoom), link provided after registration
- Register: ywcaspokane.org/pathways-jul28
- Questions: community@ywcaspokane.org | 509-953-5992
- Share: #pathwaysforwardYWCA
