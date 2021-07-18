Share this story!

























YWCA Spokane to Present Roundtable Discussion: Kids, Caregivers, COVID & Trauma

YWCA Spokane will be hosting its next Pathways Forward roundtable discussion later this month to discuss children, caregivers, and the traumas brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual event will be July 28 from noon – 1 p.m. and will be facilitated by Jeanette Hauck, YWCA Spokane’s newly appointed CEO.

“Each of these discussions provides us with a powerful opportunity to take a deeper look into an aspect of our work and mission at YWCA Spokane,” Hauck, said in a press release, “and what each of us can do to pave a pathway forward for our community.”

YWCA Spokane launched their Pathways Forward series in March with a goal of exploring critical topics impacting the agency’s mission and work in Spokane. In addition to hearing community leaders from various expertise navigate progress minded conversations, each roundtable event provides registered guests with an opportunity to submit questions to be considered for discussion by the panelists during the event.

Event Details