YWCA Spokane Calls for Women of Achievement Nominations

YWCA Spokane is calling for nominations for its 2020 Women of Achievement Awards. The deadline for submissions is July 20.

For 38 years, YWCA Spokane has celebrated successful women in the community for their achievements along with their commitment to giving back to the Spokane community. The award was established with the goal of increasing community awareness and appreciation for the diverse contributions of women leaders in Spokane. Over the years, YWCA Spokane has honored more than 255 women in the region, according to a press release.

“We are proud to hold a celebration that allows for the Spokane community to join together to honor the achievements of truly amazing women who have been a force for positive change in our city,” said Laura McAloon, event co-chair in a press release.

Nomination Requirements

Winners of a YWCA Women of Achievement Award must embody the mission of YWCA Spokane by giving generously of themselves to make Spokane a better place for all citizens to live. They must also demonstrate leadership through their professional work or service to the community.

YWCA Spokane encourages nominations for the Women of Achievement Awards in the following areas:

· Arts and Culture

· Business and Industry

· Carl Maxey Racial and Social Justice

· Community Enhancement

· Education

· Government and Public Service

· Science, Technology and Environment

· Young Woman of Achievement (18-34 years old.)

The nomination form may be found at ywcaspokane.org/woa2020nomination and may be completed and submitted online, via email to woa@ywcaspokane.org, or by mail to 930 N Monroe St, Spokane, WA 99201, Attention: Women of Achievement Awards.

The Awards Celebration and Benefit For YWCA Spokane

Traditionally, recipients of YWCA Spokane’s Women of Achievement awards are celebrated at a luncheon that has evolved into YWCA Spokane’s largest annual fundraising event.

Details about this year’s Women of Achievement awards celebration will be available at ywcaspokane.org/woa2020.

