YWCA Spokane Announces Stand Against Racism 2022

Along with over 40 YWCA associations and over 25,000 people across the nation, YWCA Spokane is asking the community to join them for a public conversation focused on the local issue of housing and income inequality and what can be done build pathways toward racial equity and justice.

YWCA Spokane will hold its annual Stand Against Racism event on Thursday, April 28 at the Women’s Club of Spokane starting at 5:30 p.m.

“We look forward to joining YWCA agencies across the nation for this year’s Stand Against Racism event,” states Jeanette Hauck, CEO of YWCA Spokane. “We are excited to raise awareness about critical issues, engage our community, and step into action to eliminate racism.”

This free event will begin with performances by local artists before moving to a panel discussion. The evening will be hosted by Nicole Jenkins-Rosenkrantz, director of community relations and partnerships for School District 81 and co-chair of YWCA Spokane’s Racial and Social Justice Committee. Carmen Pacheco-Jones, executive director for Health & Justice Recovery Alliance will serve as the moderator and be joined by esteemed panelists Stephanie Courtney, executive director of The Learning Project Network and Terri Anderson, Spokane director of Tenants Union of Washington State.

Community members are welcome to submit questions to be considered for the live panel discussion at ywcaspokane.org/sar2022 prior to the event as well as during the discussion.

Stand Against Racism apparel, drinkware, and yard signs can be secured online at promoplace.com/ywca. Avoid shipping fees by picking up your order at YWCA Spokane, 930 N Monroe St, Spokane, WA 99201.