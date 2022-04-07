YWCA Spokane Announces Stand Against Racism 2022
Along with over 40 YWCA associations and over 25,000 people across the nation, YWCA Spokane is asking the community to join them for a public conversation focused on the local issue of housing and income inequality and what can be done build pathways toward racial equity and justice.
YWCA Spokane will hold its annual Stand Against Racism event on Thursday, April 28 at the Women’s Club of Spokane starting at 5:30 p.m.
“We look forward to joining YWCA agencies across the nation for this year’s Stand Against Racism event,” states Jeanette Hauck, CEO of YWCA Spokane. “We are excited to raise awareness about critical issues, engage our community, and step into action to eliminate racism.”
This free event will begin with performances by local artists before moving to a panel discussion. The evening will be hosted by Nicole Jenkins-Rosenkrantz, director of community relations and partnerships for School District 81 and co-chair of YWCA Spokane’s Racial and Social Justice Committee. Carmen Pacheco-Jones, executive director for Health & Justice Recovery Alliance will serve as the moderator and be joined by esteemed panelists Stephanie Courtney, executive director of The Learning Project Network and Terri Anderson, Spokane director of Tenants Union of Washington State.
Community members are welcome to submit questions to be considered for the live panel discussion at ywcaspokane.org/sar2022 prior to the event as well as during the discussion.
Stand Against Racism apparel, drinkware, and yard signs can be secured online at promoplace.com/ywca. Avoid shipping fees by picking up your order at YWCA Spokane, 930 N Monroe St, Spokane, WA 99201.
If You Go
What: YWCA Spokane’s Annual Stand Against Racism
National Theme: We Can’t Wait: Equity and Justice Now!
Panel Discussion Topic: Housing and Income Inequality
When: Thursday, April 28th, 2022 | 5:30pm – 7:00pm
5:30pm – 6:00pm Celebrate Local Artists
6:00pm – 7:00pm Panel Discussion, Q&A
Where:
In person: The Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W 9th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204
Virtually: The event will be streamed for registered guests to watch virtually.
Cost: Free and open to the public (registration required)
Register: ywcaspokane.org/sar2022
