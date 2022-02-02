Share this story!

YWCA Sparks Conversation During Teen Dating Violence Action Month

This February, YWCA Spokane is looking to engage youth and adults in meaningful dialogue about healthy relationships and dating violence as part of Teen Dating Violence Action Month. In alignment with love is respect’s 2022 theme “Talk About It,” YWCA will host a series of activities to increase awareness and spark conversation.

Events this month include:

Game Night | Feb 2 | 6 – 7:30 p.m | A virtual game night kickoff event for youth

| Feb 2 | 6 – 7:30 p.m | A virtual game night kickoff event for youth Wear Orange Day | Feb 8 | All Day | National day to wear orange and raise awareness

| Feb 8 | All Day | National day to wear orange and raise awareness Instagram Live | Feb 15 | 6 – 7 p.m | Live question and answer event on Instagram for teens, parents, and professionals who work with youth

| Feb 15 | 6 – 7 p.m | Live question and answer event on Instagram for teens, parents, and professionals who work with youth Virtual Jeopardy | Feb 22 | 6 – 7:30 p.m | Trivia game on dating violence and healthy relationships for youth

“Our hope is to normalize the conversation around teen dating violence because only one in three of teens in abusive relationships ever confide in someone about the violence,” Lizbeth Reyes Soto, YWCA Spokane lead prevention specialist said in a press release. “By talking with youth about boundaries and healthy relationships, we can work to prevent teen dating violence before it starts.”

From Feb. 6 – 8, the Downtown Spokane Partnership will be encouraging businesses to light up orange to raise awareness of teen dating violence. Community members can spread awareness during Wear Orange Day on social media with #tdvam.