Share this story!

YMCA Celebrates Immigrants’ Contributions to Region During ‘Welcoming Week’

Contributions from FāVS from readers like you make this news story possible. Thank you.

FāVS News Brief

The YMCA of the Inland Northwest joins Welcoming America, other YMCAs and organizations nationwide to celebrate immigrants’ contributions to communities during Welcoming Week from Sept. 8-17.

Each year, Welcoming Week elevates the growing movement of communities that fully embrace new Americans and their contributions to the social fabric of the country.

“We are proud to be a part of Welcoming Week, which is demonstrating that in places large and small, rural and urban, people of all backgrounds are coming together to create stronger communities,” said Alan Lesher, president and CEO of YMCA of Inland Northwest in a Sept. 5 press release.

“It is a time to celebrate the shared values that unite us as neighbors, parents, and colleagues, and to make our towns more welcoming to newcomers and to everyone who calls our community home,” Lesher also said.

As part of Welcoming Week, the Central YMCA (930 N. Monroe) will host a Celebration Event on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., to join immigrant and non-immigrant residents together to encourage dialogue and build connections over activities, crafts for kids and food.

The event is an opportunity for neighbors — both immigrants and U.S.-born residents — to get to know one another and celebrate what unites people as a community.

“We believe the Spokane gegion is stronger when everyone in the community feels welcome and we can all work together for the common good,” Lesher said.