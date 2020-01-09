Home / News / Women’s March Continues in Spokane for 4th Year
Thousands attended the first Women's March in Spokane/Libby Kamrowski - SpokaneFAVS

Women’s March Continues in Spokane for 4th Year

Tracy Simmons 1 day ago

On Jan. 18, the same day as the national Women’s March in Washington DC, women’s rights advocates will be gathering in Riverfront Park to rally together and advocate for pressing issues.

Spokeswoman for the local Women’s March, Murphy Sullivan, said in a press release that the Spokane march is not affiliated with the national march, but insists it is necessary for women to come together and support issues such as access to health care and reproductive justice.

“This is an important year. Roe vs. Wade is being challenged in the courts again, as are the rights of many socially vulnerable groups,”Sullivan said. “Also, 2020 marks the 100 year anniversary of when the first women won the right to vote in this country.”

The event will kick off with speakers at 12:30 p.m., followed by the 3/4 mile march through Spokane.

Rally speakers will include:

  • Marleny Carmona, a Mexican-American woman raised in rural Washington, and a second year OBGYN medical student at WSU.
  • Ping Ping, a sociology professor at SFCC. Ping’s experience growing up in China makes her uniquely capable of understanding why Asian people – Chinese in particular – often withhold their opinions, abstain from getting involved in politics and avoid social activism.
  • Amanda Mead public school librarian and educator. Born and raised in rural Montana, Mead was asked to leave her first teaching job when school administrators learned she was queer.
  • Bethany Montgomery, founder of Power 2 The Poetry. Montgomery is a Seattle-based African-American poet, rapper and performing artist.
Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

