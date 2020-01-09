Women’s March Continues in Spokane for 4th Year

Share this story!



















On Jan. 18, the same day as the national Women’s March in Washington DC, women’s rights advocates will be gathering in Riverfront Park to rally together and advocate for pressing issues.

Spokeswoman for the local Women’s March, Murphy Sullivan, said in a press release that the Spokane march is not affiliated with the national march, but insists it is necessary for women to come together and support issues such as access to health care and reproductive justice.

“This is an important year. Roe vs. Wade is being challenged in the courts again, as are the rights of many socially vulnerable groups,”Sullivan said. “Also, 2020 marks the 100 year anniversary of when the first women won the right to vote in this country.”

The event will kick off with speakers at 12:30 p.m., followed by the 3/4 mile march through Spokane.

Rally speakers will include: