Women’s Hearth: A Lifeline for Spokane’s Unhoused Women and Non-binary Individuals

Commentary by Angela Amos | FāVS News

Transitions’ Women’s Hearth has been in Spokane since 1991. We are part of the downtown tapestry of resources for Spokane’s unhoused population. I serve as the program director here, and I want to share what we do, why we are here and what the days are like.

Though the Women’s Hearth has been around for decades, I have noticed that we remain a bit of a mystery to large swaths of the Spokane community. The Hearth is a low-barrier, drop-in day shelter for women who are unhoused, experiencing trauma and poverty or a mixture of all three. One need not be unhoused to be here.

We, “the Hearthian we,” are a community of women and non-binary individuals who support each other. The Hearth provides respite, community-donated hygiene items, educational and recreational groups, monthly birthday celebrations, group lunches, computer lab time, case management and holiday celebrations.

Our programming comes from participants’ requests and stated needs. Similar to the peer support motto, we do nothing for or about the participants without the participants.

This time of year, more and more people access our warm building and services. We have entered the season of frost-bitten fingers and horrid colds with coughs that rattle the chest, and these coughs sound throughout the building.

No one is their best self when chilled all the way through nor when deep sleep escapes them, freezing and afraid. Sleeping rough is hazardous and, often, the only option. There are shelters and the shelter beds fill rapidly, especially in the cold months. This knowledge is poignant, understanding that the participants are trusting us with their worst days.

An Early Morning Start

My days begin early, which is how I prefer it. I am useless around 4 p.m., but I shine at 5 a.m. I utilize my early mornings to bake, and I sing my heart out in the empty kitchen. Though we are not a food bank, we gratefully receive food donations to share.

I harness my inner Jewish granny, who energetically wonders “how will you know I care for you if I do not feed you?” I have to give myself a one-hour limit to do this or I risk neglecting the administrative aspects of my day.

As I bounce around the kitchen, I am mindful that a mouthful of teeth that are not painful is a distinct privilege, so I opt for soft or softened foods. Donated apples become applesauce or apple butter, which then become the latest oatmeal bake. Donated carrots get shredded and added to soups or fresh muffins. My favourite way to greet the day’s participants is to have a warm oatmeal bake ready. It is portable and filling, and I hope this sets a positive tone for the day.

The Door Opens

The women file in when we open, the line already formed at the door. Some are wrapped in blankets, and some wear sandals without socks. Everyone waits in line, rubbing their hands to warm them, chatting about the night before, where they stayed, what they saw while they get checked in at the welcome desk.

After checking in, the women come to the kitchen for a fresh mug of coffee or tea or use the bathroom. Each day at the Hearth has its own energy, but the check-in and subsequent beeline for caffeine does not change. The flow of the day depends on the day of the month, the amount of programming scheduled for the day.

There is often a film playing in one part of the building or music from Spotify. Women drift to the chairs to nap near the electric fireplace or to the art area to paint and draw. Some chat with staff, sharing their stories or their needs. The conversations vary from the traumatic to the comedic, such as “that tuna salad slaps! You’re doing G-d’s work!”

Maintaining Trust

The difficulty of writing about my specific corner of providing direct services at the Women’s Hearth is earning and maintaining the trust of our Hearth community. I know that misery tourism garners rapid and fleeting attention for our participants and their needs, but it exploits them.

Transitions’ mission is dedicated to the dignity of others, to our shared right to self-determination. My stories here are intertwined with the stories of others. I will never know what our participants need more than they know. I will never understand their stories like they understand their stories.

This begs the reflection of which part of these experiences is mine to tell? This tension, this both/and, ensures I will not go from coming alongside to speaking over our community members.

I look forward to sharing the Hearth in future articles. To know our participants, this community, is to love them.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News.