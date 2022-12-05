Share this story!

Whitworth University to hold Christmas Festival Concert this month

News story by Matthew Kincanon

The Whitworth University Music Department will present the 2022 Christmas Festival Concert “Nowell Sing We,” this weekend.

The concert features Christmas music from the Whitworth Choir and the Forest Treble Choir under the direction of Xiaosha Lin, DMA, director of choral activities.

The Ponderosa Tenor/Bass Choir, directed by Joshua Chism, Ph.D., associate director of choral activities, will also perform.

Throughout the concert, guests will hear beautiful melodies and solos by members of the Whitworth Chamber Orchestra, led by Philip Baldwin, DMA, professor of music. Whitworth welcomes guest organist John Bodinger, DMA, for these special holiday performances.

The concert will be held at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for general admission; $15 for seniors (62-plus), Whitworth University faculty and staff, and non-Whitworth students; and free for Whitworth students with valid ID. Tickets may be purchased online at the Fox Theater website.

For more information, contact Whitworth Music Office at music@whitworth.edu or (509) 777-3280, or Trisha Coder, Whitworth University media relations manager at (509) 777-4703 or tcoder@whitworth.edu.