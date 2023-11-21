fbpx
Military & Veterans Resource Center (MAVRC)/Contributed

Whitworth University Earns $25,000 Local Heroes Grant Award

Tracy Simmons November 21, 2023 News Leave a comment 95 Views

For the second time, Whitworth University was selected to a $25,000 for Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant award.

Last year the university won $15,000 and the funding was used to make upgrades to the Military & Veterans Resource Center, said Josh Hibbard, Whitworth’s vice president for enrollment management.

“To receive this additional funding this year is incredible. It brings us one step closer to purchasing a wheelchair ramp for the disabled veterans and guests who visit MAVRC,” he added in a press release.

Gesa’s Local Heroes Grant Program offers funding to organizations that assist local heroes in Washington, such as firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement, teachers and veterans. This year, 42 organizations were awarded through the program. 

