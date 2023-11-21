Whitworth University Earns $25,000 Local Heroes Grant Award
For the second time, Whitworth University was selected to a $25,000 for Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant award.
Last year the university won $15,000 and the funding was used to make upgrades to the Military & Veterans Resource Center, said Josh Hibbard, Whitworth’s vice president for enrollment management.
“To receive this additional funding this year is incredible. It brings us one step closer to purchasing a wheelchair ramp for the disabled veterans and guests who visit MAVRC,” he added in a press release.
Gesa’s Local Heroes Grant Program offers funding to organizations that assist local heroes in Washington, such as firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement, teachers and veterans. This year, 42 organizations were awarded through the program.
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of SpokaneFāVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.