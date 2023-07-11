What Comes with Being the Head of the Family?

Commentary by Steven A. Smith

Patriarch: The male head of a family or tribal line. Matriarch: The female head of a family or tribal line Dictionary.com

The photo popped up in my social media memories. It was taken in July 2016, the last time most of my family was together in one place. The photo shows my children, my brothers, most of their children, all the spouses. Other photos from that same reunion show my cousins, their families and even my aunt and uncle, now gone.

In the center of my family photo is my mother, four years before her death. And in the caption, it describes her as the family matriarch. And she was that, the head of the family, the glue that kept us together, the catalyst for family events, the center of our lives.

Checking in with mom weekly was a duty faithfully observed by her children. Even though her surviving children lived far away, we made it a point to visit as often as possible. When we had problems in our lives, we talked with her. Most times the best she could do was listen. But listening was enough.

My father had died in 2009. He had been ill a long time so never really had a chance to act as the family head. That was mom’s role even then.

So, the caption was correct. She was the family matriarch, the head of the family and the catalyst for that 2016 reunion that also included all the extended family we could gather.

Then in 2020 she died; 92 years old after a long and productive and loving life.

It took me awhile before it occurred to me; mom’s death had made me the family patriarch, a role I never expected and could never seek as it comes only with a significant family loss.

The problem is, of course, I had no idea what that role means in our contemporary society. And it seems presumptuous to simply claim the title.

The terms patriarch and matriarch have roots in the tribal history of our species. In the long past, the family head, male or female, would be the oldest and the wisest. A patriarch or matriarch would not necessarily be the leader or chief. But they would be sought out for the wisdom acquired through a long life.

But how does that translate to modern life?

My family is like so many others in this country.

We are spread out far and wide. By my calculations, my immediate family lives in five different states. I have two children, and both live thousands of miles away. My youngest brother has one son back east but another somewhat closer to home. Our middle brother is most fortunate. He lives close to his daughter and her family.

But from whatever vantage, we are not anything like a traditional tribe. How can an elder provide wise counsel to a family spread so far? And why would nephews and nieces, with their own fathers to consult, view the oldest surviving family member as a wise patriarch?

Of course, the answer is they do not.

The notion that living a long life somehow imbues a person with wisdom is entirely outdated.

In those pre-historic times, when life expectancy was short, just surviving to old age was miraculous and a cause of wonderment. Further, to live a long life in those times, a man or woman would have acquired knowledge of the natural environment, of hazards and threats and of the tricks needed to survive.

They had wisdom to impart to those closest to them.

Wisdom now is less tied to life experience than to education, training and proximity. In any given family unit, the wisest may not be the oldest but rather the person with best internet access.

So, what does it mean to be a matriarch or patriarch in these times?

I found my answer in that family reunion photo.

My mother made that reunion happen. She was the matriarch, and she knew, with time running out, she had one last chance to see the entire family. Her brother and his wife, my dear aunt and uncle, played the same role with their kids, my cousins.

As family patriarch now, I have little wisdom to impart. What I know other family members can find online. It’s also true that whatever wisdom I have acquired in my life is counterbalanced by my follies.

But I can, with my brothers, serve as the glue that keeps the family together.

So, we have been talking. Sometime next summer there will be another family reunion.

Since the last in 2016 there have been marriages, babies, retirements, new pets and new cars. And one very significant death.

We will gather at the Oregon coast and talk of old times and times to come. We will remember mom and dad, and we will take lots of photos and videos.

When the time comes to line up for the obligatory family photo, I will take the center seat as the family patriarch, the oldest even if not the wisest.