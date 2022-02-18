fbpx
Lock button on the keyboard/DepositPhoto

Webinars Offered on Nonprofit Security Grant Funding

John McCallum 19 hours ago News Leave a comment 119 Views

Share this story!
             

Webinars Offered on Nonprofit Security Grant Funding

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Grant Programs Directorate (GPD), in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), invites faith-based, community and nonprofit organizations to participate in upcoming webinars regarding the fiscal year (FY) 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP).

The NSGP provides funding support through a competitive process for facility hardening and other security enhancements to nonprofit organizations at high risk of a domestic terrorist attack and promotes emergency preparedness coordination and collaboration between public and private community representatives, as well as state, local, tribal and territorial governments.

Federal funds of $90 million were provided in 2021 for organizations outside of 31 Urban Areas in the U.S., with Washington state receiving $1.88 million in total — $1,499,483 going to nonprofits outside of the Urban Area King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. Federal and state officials believe these amounts should increase significantly in 2022.

FEMA and its partners are committed to providing quality customer service to all our partners including socially vulnerable, underserved and under-represented communities. As such, and building on last year’s efforts, GPD is offering the following informational NSGP webinars for all nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about the program, priorities, eligibility, and application process.

Each webinar will present the same content, including:

  • Physical Safety/Security: Vulnerability Self-Assessment Information and Tools
  • NSGP Overview and FY 2021 NSGP Recap
  • Preparation for the FY 2022 NSGP: What Nonprofit Organizations Should Do Now
  • Open Forum: Moderated Question and Answer Session

See the complete webinar schedule below and share this invitation broadly.

DatesTime Zoom Webinar LinkAudio/Video Meeting IDPasscode
02/18/22noonhttps://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1614373005161 437 3005FY22NSGP
02/22/22noonhttps://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1616518053161 651 8053FY22NSGP
03/04/22noonhttps://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1614042372161 404 2372FY22NSGP
03/10/22noonhttps://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1602354220160 235 4220FY22NSGP
03/16/22noonhttps://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1619667216161 966 7216FY22NSGP
03/25/22noonhttps://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1612960254161 296 0254FY22NSGP
04/01/22noonhttps://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1610707162161 070 7162FY22NSGP

Additional information related to the NSGP can be found at   www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/nonprofit-security. The vulnerability self-assessment tool, as well as other helpful safety and security information for nonprofits, can be found at the Hometown Security website at www.cisa.gov/hometown-security.

For questions regarding these webinars, or to require special accommodations, contact FEMA-NSGP@fema.dhs.gov.

About John McCallum

John McCallum is a freelance writer living in Liberty Lake. A graduate of Eastern Washington University with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television, John spent 21 years at the Cheney Free Press as an award-winning staff reporter, editor, managing editor and photojournalist; writing and photographing people, places and things ranging from government to education, sports, religion and current affairs. He is a member of Spokane’s Knox Presbyterian Church, has served as a church leader on session and participated in worship through a variety of roles ranging from pulpit speaking to the Knox Drama Team. He is a member of the Presbytery of the Inland Northwest Guatemala Task Force, making six mission trips to that Central American country. John enjoys time with his wife, Sheila, and their Dachshund, Lacey, at home and on the road — especially the Oregon Coast — along with running, biking and kayaking.

View All Posts

Check Also

Funds Available to Spokane Area Houses of Worship, Non-Profits Through National Security Grant Program. Here’s How To Apply.￼

Domestic terrorism incidents are rising across the nation, but so is federal funding for organizations who are targets of hate crimes and seek protection for themselves and those they serve.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved