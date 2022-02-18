Share this story!

Webinars Offered on Nonprofit Security Grant Funding

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Grant Programs Directorate (GPD), in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), invites faith-based, community and nonprofit organizations to participate in upcoming webinars regarding the fiscal year (FY) 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP).

The NSGP provides funding support through a competitive process for facility hardening and other security enhancements to nonprofit organizations at high risk of a domestic terrorist attack and promotes emergency preparedness coordination and collaboration between public and private community representatives, as well as state, local, tribal and territorial governments.

Federal funds of $90 million were provided in 2021 for organizations outside of 31 Urban Areas in the U.S., with Washington state receiving $1.88 million in total — $1,499,483 going to nonprofits outside of the Urban Area King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. Federal and state officials believe these amounts should increase significantly in 2022.

FEMA and its partners are committed to providing quality customer service to all our partners including socially vulnerable, underserved and under-represented communities. As such, and building on last year’s efforts, GPD is offering the following informational NSGP webinars for all nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about the program, priorities, eligibility, and application process.

Each webinar will present the same content, including:

Physical Safety/Security: Vulnerability Self-Assessment Information and Tools

NSGP Overview and FY 2021 NSGP Recap

Preparation for the FY 2022 NSGP: What Nonprofit Organizations Should Do Now

Open Forum: Moderated Question and Answer Session

See the complete webinar schedule below and share this invitation broadly.

Dates Time Zoom Webinar Link Audio/Video Meeting ID Passcode 02/18/22 noon https://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1614373005 161 437 3005 FY22NSGP 02/22/22 noon https://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1616518053 161 651 8053 FY22NSGP 03/04/22 noon https://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1614042372 161 404 2372 FY22NSGP 03/10/22 noon https://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1602354220 160 235 4220 FY22NSGP 03/16/22 noon https://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1619667216 161 966 7216 FY22NSGP 03/25/22 noon https://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1612960254 161 296 0254 FY22NSGP 04/01/22 noon https://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1610707162 161 070 7162 FY22NSGP

Additional information related to the NSGP can be found at www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/nonprofit-security. The vulnerability self-assessment tool, as well as other helpful safety and security information for nonprofits, can be found at the Hometown Security website at www.cisa.gov/hometown-security.

For questions regarding these webinars, or to require special accommodations, contact FEMA-NSGP@fema.dhs.gov.