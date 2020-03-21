We can’t call it “The Chinese Virus” and here’s why

Share this story!



















By Luke Grayson

Throughout history, we as a society have collectively decided to rename epidemics after marginalized communities, primarily non-white countries.

Some examples are:

Gay-related immune deficiency (GRID) = AIDS

Swine flu = Influenza A(H1N1)

Bird flu/Avian flu= H5N1; H7N9

Spanish flu = 1918 Influenza pandemic

Asian flu = H2N2 virus

Hong Kong flu = H3N2 virus

Russian flu = (believed to be) H2N1

Japanese flu = Influenza B

And now because of our president, COVID-19 or the Caronavirus, has been nicknamed The Chinese Virus. While most people don’t have ill intent when renaming epidemics, it still further “others” — the people who are facing these deadly diseases and trying to contain it. And now they’re doing so with the burden of hearing it named after them and their culture.

When we do this, it incites fear in the world about these communities. For example, Americans have been avoiding Chinese owned businesses such as restaurants and markets. This takes away from their incomes and their ability to take care of their families and have enough just to survive.

With every new disease, it usually comes with a misnomer that is a racist based micro-aggression.While the intent may not to be harmful, the impact speaks volumes about how we as a society jump on the bandwagon and are willing to penalize these hard working, kind individuals for simply existing.

