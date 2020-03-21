Home / Commentary / We can’t call it “The Chinese Virus” and here’s why
Coronavirus graphic/DepositPhoto

We can’t call it “The Chinese Virus” and here’s why

Luke Grayson 1 hour ago Commentary Leave a comment 22 Views

By Luke Grayson

Throughout history, we as a society have collectively decided to rename epidemics after marginalized communities, primarily non-white countries.

Some examples are:

  • Gay-related immune deficiency (GRID) = AIDS
  • Swine flu = Influenza A(H1N1)
  • Bird flu/Avian flu= H5N1; H7N9
  • Spanish flu = 1918 Influenza pandemic
  • Asian flu = H2N2 virus
  • Hong Kong flu = H3N2 virus
  • Russian flu = (believed to be) H2N1
  • Japanese flu = Influenza B

And now because of our president, COVID-19 or the Caronavirus, has been nicknamed The Chinese Virus. While most people don’t have ill intent when renaming epidemics, it still further “others” — the people who are facing these deadly diseases and trying to contain it. And now they’re doing so with the burden of hearing it named after them and their culture.

When we do this, it incites fear in the world about these communities. For example, Americans have been avoiding Chinese owned businesses such as restaurants and markets. This takes away from their incomes and their ability to take care of their families and have enough just to survive.

With every new disease, it usually comes with a misnomer that is a racist based micro-aggression.While the intent may not to be harmful, the impact speaks volumes about how we as a society jump on the bandwagon and are willing to penalize these hard working, kind individuals for simply existing.

Help support FāVS by becoming a member so we can publish more commentary like this!

Luke Grayson

About Luke Grayson

Luke Grayson is a 20-something nonbinary transperson who has been in Spokane since 2012 and is an advocate for the LGBT community and for transgender youth.
He is currently helping raise kids and trying to make schools more inclusive and accepting of transgender youth. He is also attempting to help make the local community more inclusive of both the LGB and transgender communities.
Luke is also a slam (performance) poet who went to Atlanta for National competition last year as a part of a team representing Spokane.
Luke uses he/him or they/them pronouns.

