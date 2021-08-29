fbpx
Former Governor Huckabee speaking at the 2011 Republican Leadership Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana - Photo by Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia

We Believe We Vote Bringing Gov. Mike Huckabee to Spokane

Tracy Simmons

Political commentator Mike Huckabee, who served as governor of Arkansas from 1996-2007, will be visiting Spokane Oct. 2 for We Believe We Votes‘ “Rev Up” fundraiser.

“Rev Up” stands for “Register – Educate – Vote.”

Huckabee ran for president in 2008 and again in 2016 and is a Baptist minister.

The aim of the event is to encourage people to vote based on biblical values, according to a promotional video. It will take place at the DoubleTree Hilton in Downtown Spokane.

In the video Huckabee says, “It’s more important than ever for Christians to come together and to vote.”

The event will include a reception with Huckabee, a silent auction, a children’s choir performance and a keynote from Huckabee titled, “No Salt, No Light, No Country!”

According to the We Believe We Vote website, “This will be a fabulously patriotic evening celebrating the values that made America thrive.”

Tickets are available starting at $75.

Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Scholarly Assistant Professor at Washington State University.

