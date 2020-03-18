Ways Congregations Can Improve Their Virtual Presence to Members During COVID-19 Restrictions

By Scott Thumma and Tracy Simmons

Tonight (March 18) SpokaneFāVS will host a free webinar on how congregations can digitize their services.

The guidelines and tips below are additional resources.

Video/Streaming Considerations

Before you begin streaming services, here are some aspects you should think about and plan for:

What to present The whole service?

The sermon only?

Formal or informal?

Casual or professional?

How long?

Copyright – both use and streaming license What mode to use Prerecorded Video

Livestreaming Facebook Live Zoom Skype GoToMeeting

Does it need to be presented live? Pros and Cons

Wi-Fi considerations If live and you don’t trust the stability of the available Wi-Fi, use a wired connection if possible

What platform to use What do you currently use?

How technical are your people?

How to get the word out Facebook YouTube Your website Twitter Email

Try to give the service/sermon a longer life – post it, send it out, make it available What equipment to use Camera

Phone

Current church system

Streaming setup

Tripod (don’t have one? Try these tricks)

Sound Raw or mixed/edited

Think about the picture you are presenting Proper camera placement

Phone/tablet horizontal recording

Record close to the subject Keep the background simple Interesting but uncluttered Have good lighting Have natural lighting if possible

Not overhead

Light sources in front

No backlighting

Make sure to see what the shot looks like before recording Have quality sound If possible, use an external microphone

Consider background noises, echoes, reverb

Listen to the sound before recording it “for real”

Have the speaker talk louder than normal Improve your presentation Don’t fidget

Directly address the camera

Rule of Thirds If recording a video – EDIT IT! Remove dead air, pauses, mistakes, and unnecessary bits

Simple editing of a video is easy Software recommendations include Camtasia, iMovie, wave.video, WeVideo

What other virtual ways can you deliver what the Sunday service would accomplish? Greetings

Fellowship

Prayers and concerns

Hymns/music

Financial support

Christian education

Coffee hour What other ways can you do the work of the church virtually? Spiritual support

Ministry

Pastoral care

Communication of news, events, information, and comfort

Interpersonal connections

Resource Recommendations

Group meetings

Recording Quality Video via Phone

Online Giving

Our FACT 2015 study showed that 31 percent of congregations use online giving and if the congregation uses it at all, giving is increased by an average $114 per person! If online giving is emphasized by the congregation a lot, per capita giving increases by an average of $300 person!

Livestreaming Options

Recommended reading: COVID-19 Lockdown: Creating Live-streamed Worship in 3 Days

Other Resources

Inspirational and Informative Stories