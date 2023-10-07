Wave of Anti-LGBTQ Vandalism Shocks Spokane: No Suspects Identified

Share this story!

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Spokane woke up to a series of anti-LGBTQ acts of vandalism Friday morning (Oct. 6).

The Pride crosswalk near Riverfront Park was defaced by white paint. Atomic Threads Boutique’s front window was shattered (1905 N. Monroe St.). And Odyssey Youth Movement in the Perry District was hit with two acts — the Pride crosswalk near their building and their sign smothered with dark beige and white paint — not even a month after the crosswalk was vandalized with black flames.

“Our sheer existence has become politicized,” Atomic Threads Boutique Co-Owner Tina Sullivan said to The Spokesman-Review on Oct. 6.

Odyssey Youth Movement took to their Facebook page with photos of the vandalism and words about ways allies can make help support the LGBTQ community.

“We will not be silenced by hate. The LGBTQ+ community belongs in Spokane and Odyssey will continue to advocate for safety & inclusion,” read their Oct. 6 Facebook post. “If you consider yourself an ally, now is the time to act.”

Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience are working on writing a letter to Odyssey letting them know their solidarity and love for the LGBTQ community against acts of hate, said the Rev. Gen Heywood.

“We want to them to know love lives here and that love is greater,” Heywood said. “We love them.”

Even the Spokane mayor’s office took to social media standing against the vandalism.

“This is unacceptable. This is not what Spokane is or what we stand for,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “It’s time for us to expect better of each other and of our actions.”

Woodward’s words come after the Spokane City Council voted 4-3 to denounce her for standing alongside Pastor Matt Shea and controversial national worship leader Sean Feucht. Both are known for anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

No suspects have been identified said the Spokane Police Department in an Oct. 6 press release.

However, they are asking the community if they have information related to these incidents to call crime check at 509-456-2233.