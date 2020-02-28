Home / News / WA Supreme Court Justices to speak at Carl Maxey luncheon

WA Supreme Court Justices to speak at Carl Maxey luncheon

Matthew Kincanon 43 mins ago News Leave a comment 41 Views

Share this story!
  • 5
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    5
    Shares

Washington Supreme Court Justices Mary Yu and Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the first Native American on the court, will be presenting at the 16th annual Carl J. Maxey Diversity Luncheon on Friday (Feb. 28) from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m, hosted by the Diversity Section of the Spokane County Bar Association. It will be taking place at Gonzaga University’s Hemmingson Center Ballroom.

Pastor Walter J. Kendricks of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church will be the keynote speaker.

The Maxey family will be giving their Maxey scholarship to a law student.

In the evening, Justices Yu and Montoya-Lewis will be at a “Community Welcome,” event that is open to the public.  It will be held at the Community Building at 35 W. Main Ave from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the luncheon, go to spokanebar.org or contact Briana Ortega at bortega@stamperlaw.com

Matthew Kincanon

About Matthew Kincanon

Matthew Kincanon is a journalist with a journalism and political science degree from Gonzaga University. His journalism experience includes the Gonzaga Bulletin, The Spokesman-Review, and now SpokaneFāVS. He said he is excited to be a freelancer at SpokaneFāVS because, as a Spokane native, he wants to learn more about the various religious communities and cultures in his hometown.

View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Father Josh: A married Catholic priest in a celibate world

The priest wakes up at 4 a.m. on the days he celebrates the early Mass, sipping coffee and enjoying the quiet while his young children sleep in rooms awash in stuffed animals and Sesame Street dolls and pictures of saints.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved