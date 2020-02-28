Washington Supreme Court Justices Mary Yu and Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the first Native American on the court, will be presenting at the 16th annual Carl J. Maxey Diversity Luncheon on Friday (Feb. 28) from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m, hosted by the Diversity Section of the Spokane County Bar Association. It will be taking place at Gonzaga University’s Hemmingson Center Ballroom.
Pastor Walter J. Kendricks of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church will be the keynote speaker.
The Maxey family will be giving their Maxey scholarship to a law student.
In the evening, Justices Yu and Montoya-Lewis will be at a “Community Welcome,” event that is open to the public. It will be held at the Community Building at 35 W. Main Ave from 4:30 – 6 p.m.
To purchase tickets to the luncheon, go to spokanebar.org or contact Briana Ortega at bortega@stamperlaw.com
- WA Supreme Court Justices to speak at Carl Maxey luncheon - February 27, 2020
- Native American Spirituality Discussed as part of Library’s Religions & Philosophies Series - February 9, 2020
- Native American helplines becoming more important in face of sexual assault and violence - February 5, 2020
- Eastern Washington Legislative Conference seeks to inspire action - January 21, 2020
- 2019 Spokane Area Christmas Listings - December 19, 2019
- Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women focus of talk at GU - November 15, 2019
- Event seeks to create a better future for lower Snake River - October 23, 2019
- Racist fliers found near Morning Star Baptist Church - October 15, 2019
- The salmon: its spiritual importance and conservation crisis - October 7, 2019
- Republicans host event featuring Sheriff Ozzie, Address Dominionsism - September 25, 2019