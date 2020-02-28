WA Supreme Court Justices to speak at Carl Maxey luncheon

Share this story!



















Washington Supreme Court Justices Mary Yu and Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the first Native American on the court, will be presenting at the 16th annual Carl J. Maxey Diversity Luncheon on Friday (Feb. 28) from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m, hosted by the Diversity Section of the Spokane County Bar Association. It will be taking place at Gonzaga University’s Hemmingson Center Ballroom.

Pastor Walter J. Kendricks of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church will be the keynote speaker.

The Maxey family will be giving their Maxey scholarship to a law student.

In the evening, Justices Yu and Montoya-Lewis will be at a “Community Welcome,” event that is open to the public. It will be held at the Community Building at 35 W. Main Ave from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the luncheon, go to spokanebar.org or contact Briana Ortega at bortega@stamperlaw.com