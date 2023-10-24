Share this story!

Voting: The Key to Keeping Democracy

Commentary by Becky Tallent | FāVS News

It was very cold November rain; it was also well past the time the dorm served dinner. Still, I continued to stand in line to cast my first vote.

Yes, I was one of the millions of youngsters finally eligible to vote before turning 21. Congress passed the 26th Amendment and two-thirds of the states ratified it in 1971 allowing people aged 18 and older to vote. By November 1972, I was 19 and more than ready to step into that booth. Apparently, many of us were because when the polls officially closed at 8 p.m., many of us were still in line, still allowed to vote.

That is why it confuses me to hear people take pride in not voting.

Many people will say their vote doesn’t count. There are too many cases where one vote has decided an outcome. This year some say because it is not a “major election,” they don’t bother. Seriously?

As we used to say in the 70s, all politics are local. Those down ballot races, including city council and school boards, are more important for the community than most people imagine.

Local Elections Have Big Impact

OK – these positions are not as sexy as U.S. Senate or president, but they impact daily life in our communities more than national races.

Something else amazing is how many people think one does not need any background before running for office. Especially for the local ballots, knowledge of how the city and county governments or the local school board operates is crucial if the candidate expects to do a reasonable job. Even simply attending some meetings is helpful.

Each city/county structure is different, and each must follow both state and federal laws in governing. To say a local government can do “X” when a state law forbids it means the candidates are not being responsible.

Governance is about dealing with facts, and often compromise is the best way to handle difficult situations. I hear far too many candidates say they will get something done, not realizing, or caring, it is inappropriate, illegal or against what the voters really want.

For example: Recently there have been proposals for banning books in libraries during school board election forums. Most parents (liberal and conservative) insist it is up to them to determine what their child can and cannot read. Educators say a variety of books help students with critical thinking, a crucial skill for success. School board candidates should realize compromises and dealing with very sticky issues comes with the job.

The same is true for city and county candidates, which is why people who have some sort of experience (such as serving on a commission or task force) often give additional insight for making solid decisions on complex issues from the start.

Voters Must Be Responsible, Too

For those of us who are voters, we should also be responsible and check out the candidates. We should not just vote for someone because of name recognition or because of the party initial after the name. Yes, it takes work, but democracy is worth the effort if we want to keep our system of government.

To vote for someone who does not truly represent our own values is counterproductive. Not all Republicans think alike, the same is true of Democrats, independents, Libertarians, Green, Constitution and Alliance parties. Looking at each candidate, their background, what they say they want to do and what they say they believe is important. We should match our own values to the candidate who best represents our ideals.

With the internet, this process is at least easier. Most candidates have websites or can be researched through a quick search. Also very helpful is the League of Women Voter’s 411 Vote Guide (vote411.org), where candidates are asked to answer specific questions. This gives great insight into a platform and if you will agree or disagree with the person’s view.

If we wish to maintain our democratic republic, voting is crucial. Understanding the issues and the candidates is important for each of us if we want to be responsible citizens being governed by the same principles we hold dear. Throwing it away by not voting could be tossing away our ultimate freedoms.