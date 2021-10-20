fbpx
FāVS Center is located at 5115 S. Freya in Spokane/Tracy Simmons - SpokaneFAVS

Volunteers Needed for Upcoming FāVS Center Fall Clean Up Day

Spokane FāVS 5 hours ago News Leave a comment 93 Views

Share this story!
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

Volunteers Needed for Upcoming FāVS Center Fall Clean Up Day

Pine needles, overgrown bushes and gardens weeds, oh my! The FāVS Center needs your help for these tasks and more on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-3 p.m. We need to get our center ready for winter.

We have several outdoor gardening and clean-up tasks we wish to accomplish, including picking up trash on the property, weed whacking, bush trimming, landscape raking and clean up, curb and sidewalk sweeping, branch clean up in our forest, etc.

Please bring your gardening tools, gloves, and trash bags (preferably paper bags that we can place in our compost bin).

We will provide individually wrapped snacks and water.

Let us know if you can make it, by signing up at this link.

We value your help.

Email spokanefavs.cassy@gmail.com for more information.

Sign Up Here!

About Spokane FāVS

SpokaneFāVS informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

View All Posts

Check Also

The Lands Council To Host SpoCanopy Community Tree Planting Event

This week The Lands Council will be hosting the second annual SpoCanopy tree planting in Spokane’s West Central and Northeast areas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved