Volunteers Needed for Upcoming FāVS Center Fall Clean Up Day

Pine needles, overgrown bushes and gardens weeds, oh my! The FāVS Center needs your help for these tasks and more on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-3 p.m. We need to get our center ready for winter.

We have several outdoor gardening and clean-up tasks we wish to accomplish, including picking up trash on the property, weed whacking, bush trimming, landscape raking and clean up, curb and sidewalk sweeping, branch clean up in our forest, etc.

Please bring your gardening tools, gloves, and trash bags (preferably paper bags that we can place in our compost bin).

We will provide individually wrapped snacks and water.

Let us know if you can make it, by signing up at this link.

We value your help.

Email spokanefavs.cassy@gmail.com for more information.