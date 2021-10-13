Virtual fundraiser seeks to raise money for Salish School of Spokane
A virtual fundraiser will be held this week to raise money for Salish School of Spokane and increase awareness of its mission.
Hosted by Peace & Justice Action League, the “Autumn Harvest Virtual Fundraiser” is designed to increase awareness and raise funds in support of the school’s mission to Salish language revitalization, according to the registration site.
The fundraiser will include a performance by students at the school.
According to their website, the school is a non-profit organization that works to preserve and revitalize Southern Interior Salish languages.
The fundraiser will be on Thursday, Oct. 14. At 6:30 p.m. through Zoom. All of the proceeds will go to the school.
You can register for the event here.
