Video: Online Giving

On Thursday (April 16) SpokaneFāVS hosted another live video chat, this time on how faith communities can increase online giving in the time of COVID-19.

Renn Salo, the product manager for Faithlife Giving, led the discussion with FāVS Editor Tracy Simmons.

Below is the full video.

And remember, even in times like this, non-profits like FāVS need your support. Even though you’re not with us in person, you can make a contribution online and help us continue our mission to provide community dialogue.