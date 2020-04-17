On Thursday (April 16) SpokaneFāVS hosted another live video chat, this time on how faith communities can increase online giving in the time of COVID-19.
Renn Salo, the product manager for Faithlife Giving, led the discussion with FāVS Editor Tracy Simmons.
Below is the full video.
And remember, even in times like this, non-profits like FāVS need your support. Even though you’re not with us in person, you can make a contribution online and help us continue our mission to provide community dialogue.
- Video: Online Giving - April 16, 2020
