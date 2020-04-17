Home / COVID-19 / Video: Online Giving
Renn Salo, the product manager for Faithlife Giving, discusses online giving

Video: Online Giving

Tracy Simmons 15 hours ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 30 Views

Share this story!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

On Thursday (April 16) SpokaneFāVS hosted another live video chat, this time on how faith communities can increase online giving in the time of COVID-19.

Renn Salo, the product manager for Faithlife Giving, led the discussion with FāVS Editor Tracy Simmons.

Below is the full video.

And remember, even in times like this, non-profits like FāVS need your support. Even though you’re not with us in person, you can make a contribution online and help us continue our mission to provide community dialogue.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Hundreds volunteer to check-in on COVID-19 patients in Spokane

The Spokane Alliance, in partnership with the Spokane Regional Health District, recruited about 300 volunteers to track and follow up on Coronavirus patients recovering in their homes. The volunteers were trained to identify if the patients needed hospital care.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved