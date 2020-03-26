VIDEO: Engaging Faith Communities Online, Beyond Worship

Share this story!





















This week FāVS held a live video chat on how to digitally engage faith communities beyond the weekly worship services in the age of COVID-19 restrictions.

FāVS Editor Tracy Simmons interviewed Jerry Frear, Jr. before taking questions from attendees.

About Frear:

Jerry Frear, Jr. was an “early adopter” of leveraging internet technology for commercial development. Now, in his third decade at the forefront of internet marketing, Frear wields an exhaustive knowledge of digital marketing, digital media, and technology. Frear is an expert at producing high-impact holistic marketing campaigns that produce quantifiable results. His deep understanding of the digital space allows him to manage the technology behind the scenes and use digital marketing best practices that drive our short and long term growth. In 1990 he founded Under His Wing Ministries with hi wife Beth to serve burned out pastors and missionaries and in 1992 founded National Clergy/Pastor Appreciation Day celebrated in October each year. Jerry has been a pastor and speaker for 30 years.

