VIDEO: Coffee Talk – Who Will You Be In A Crisis?

It was a rough start when individuals tried to Zoombomb Saturday’s Coffee Talk, but thanks to the patience from panelists and views FāVS was able to host an important, thoughtful discussion, “Who Will You Be in A Crisis?”
Panelists were:
- Rev. Heather Tadlock of Bethany Presbyterian Church
- Rev. Todd Eklof of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane
- Rev. Jim CastroLang of Colville United Church of Christ
- Megan Loe of KREM
Here’s a video of today’s discussion
And remember, even in times like this, non-profits like FāVS need your support. Even though you’re not with us in person, you can make a contribution online and help us continue our mission to provide community dialogue.
