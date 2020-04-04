Home / COVID-19 / VIDEO: Coffee Talk – Who Will You Be In A Crisis?
Coffee Talk participants, April 4, 2020

VIDEO: Coffee Talk – Who Will You Be In A Crisis?

Tracy Simmons

It was a rough start when individuals tried to Zoombomb Saturday’s Coffee Talk, but thanks to the patience from panelists and views FāVS was able to host an important, thoughtful discussion, “Who Will You Be in A Crisis?”

Panelists were:

Here’s a video of today’s discussion

And remember, even in times like this, non-profits like FāVS need your support. Even though you’re not with us in person, you can make a contribution online and help us continue our mission to provide community dialogue.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

