fbpx
About 40 people attended the FāVS Coffee Talk/Contributed

VIDEO: Coffee Talk – Religion Reporters, the Next Generation

Tracy Simmons April 22, 2023 News Leave a comment 7 Views

Share this story!
             

Loading

VIDEO: Coffee Talk – Religion Reporters, the Next Generation

Below is a video of the first ever Pullman Coffee Talk, featuring WSU journalism students. The students spoke about their year-long religion reporting experience.

Panelists were:

  • Anne Murphy is senior studying multimedia journalism at WSU, where she is also getting an editing and publishing certificate from the English department.
  • Alisa Volz is a senior majoring in multimedia journalism. After graduating this May, she hopes to work as a reporter in print journalism. At WSU she is involved in the Daily Evergreen, LandEscapes and STAGE Student Theatre.
  • Mikayla Finnerty is a senior studying multimedia journalism, editor of the Daily Evergreen, and is the FāVS social media manager.
  • Puneet Bsanti is a WSU senior studying multimedia journalism and English and freelancer for FāVS. She’s written several columns about the project including, “Visiting Spokane’s Synagogue,” “My Trip to the Spokane Islamic Center” and “My family’s Sikh religion.”

Check Also

sravasti abbey male monks

Sravasti Abbey Adds First Male Resident Teacher

Geshe Dadul Namgyal, an esteemed Buddhist scholar, joined the Abbey as the first male resident teacher. He joins abbess and founder Ven. Thubten Chodron and author Ven. Sangye Khadro as a senior teacher guiding and instructing the monastery’s now 20 monastics.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x