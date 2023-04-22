VIDEO: Coffee Talk – Religion Reporters, the Next Generation
Below is a video of the first ever Pullman Coffee Talk, featuring WSU journalism students. The students spoke about their year-long religion reporting experience.
Panelists were:
- Anne Murphy is senior studying multimedia journalism at WSU, where she is also getting an editing and publishing certificate from the English department.
- Alisa Volz is a senior majoring in multimedia journalism. After graduating this May, she hopes to work as a reporter in print journalism. At WSU she is involved in the Daily Evergreen, LandEscapes and STAGE Student Theatre.
- Mikayla Finnerty is a senior studying multimedia journalism, editor of the Daily Evergreen, and is the FāVS social media manager.
- Puneet Bsanti is a WSU senior studying multimedia journalism and English and freelancer for FāVS. She’s written several columns about the project including, “Visiting Spokane’s Synagogue,” “My Trip to the Spokane Islamic Center” and “My family’s Sikh religion.”
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of SpokaneFāVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.