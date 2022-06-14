fbpx
From left to right, Dr. Pui-Yan Lam, Angela Schwendiman, Dr. Joan Braune and Amy McColm. / Photo by Cassy Benefield - SpokaneFāVS

VIDEO: Coffee Talk on Building Dialogue, Hate & Violence

View video of Sunday’s Coffee Talk here.

On Sunday, June 12, from 2–3:30 p.m., SpokaneFāVS hosted the Coffee Talk: ‘Building Dialogue for Justice in Response to Hate and Violence’.

Panelists were:

Dr. Joan Braune, Lecturer in Philosophy, Gonzaga University

Angela Schwendiman, Africana Studies Director, EWU

Dr. Pui-Yan Lam, Professor of Sociology and Justice Studies, EWU

Amy McColm, Education Committee Chair, Spokane NAACP

