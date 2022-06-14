VIDEO: Coffee Talk on Building Dialogue, Hate & Violence
View video of Sunday’s Coffee Talk here.
On Sunday, June 12, from 2–3:30 p.m., SpokaneFāVS hosted the Coffee Talk: ‘Building Dialogue for Justice in Response to Hate and Violence’.
Panelists were:
Dr. Joan Braune, Lecturer in Philosophy, Gonzaga University
Angela Schwendiman, Africana Studies Director, EWU
Dr. Pui-Yan Lam, Professor of Sociology and Justice Studies, EWU
Amy McColm, Education Committee Chair, Spokane NAACP
