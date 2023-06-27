Share this story!

Veradale UCC to Host “Love Is Greater than Hate” Party In Response To Vandalism, Theft

News Brief by Cassy Benefield

In the early hours of June 25, three persons were caught on camera running from a white vehicle to Veradale United Church of Christ, where they stole 25 pride flags, tore down three hanging Pride and Black Lives Matter banners and burned “LEV 2013” (for Leviticus 20:13) on the church’s lawn with diesel fuel.

In response, the Rev. Gen Heywood and her congregation invite the community to a “Love Is Greater than Hate” flash mob potluck and dance on July 2, from noon-3 p.m., a week after the vandalism and theft.

“We may never know who committed these crimes of hate toward a church that has a tradition of always championing equal rights and standing firm for justice for all people,” wrote the congregation’s Life Deacons Don and Jan Young, in a letter to the editor still to be published on FāVS.News. “We do know that Veradale United Church of Christ is living its mission because it has become the target of those who fear and hate what it represents.”

Heywood aims to celebrate that “existence is resistance” at what she defined as “a mostly unorganized, everybody come party!” on the event’s Facebook page.

Guests are to bring something nut-free that they want to share. Iced tea and hot coffee will be provided.

The party will be in the church’s indoor, air-conditioned Fellowship Hall, and attendees are asked to bring their favorite board games to play.

Law enforcement are still looking for the perpetrators of this vandalism and theft, which they have not identified as a hate crime, according to Heywood.

Emma Epperly wrote in a June 26 Spokesman-Review article, “Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with reference #10092764.”

“Acts of vandalism and violence will not silence the church,” wrote the Youngs.

Instead, on Sunday morning the day of the potluck, they said, “the church bell at 611 North Progress Road in Spokane Valley will ring its invitation of love and welcome, no matter where you are on life’s journey.”