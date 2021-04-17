Share this story!





















Upcoming Event Examines Racism, White Supremacy

By Emma Craven

With the threat of racism and white supremacy affecting the country nationally and locally, the upcoming virtual Chertok Lecture Series intends to help students at Eastern Washington University and community members learn more about this pressing issue.

This year the Chertok Lecture Series will be hosting a keynote address, two different, panels, and a book discussion, according to Jeffers Chertok Professor John Collins.

EWU’s Phi Alpha Theta President Jason Raleigh said, “The goal of these events is to challenge the resurgence of white supremacist ideology and the rise of right-wing extremism.”

Collins said one of his goals from this series is to, “raise awareness about the problem of white supremacy in our nation and in our community.”

The first event will be April 19 at 1 p.m. (link here) is a keynote address from Kathleen Belew, a historian of white supremacy and private militias, who is an assistant professor at the University of Chicago.

Collins said one of the main reasons Belew was chosen as the keynote speaker because, “She is considered one of the leading intellectual historians of modern America and writes for a general audience and appears on popular forums.”

Regarding what the keynote will address, Raleigh said, “Dr. Belew’s keynote talk will present ideas which led up to the attack on the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6, and how it connects to the militia movements and other far-right groups.”

The second event is a Panel of Professors on Challenging Racism & White Supremacy. The panel will be April 20 at 1 p.m. (link here).

This panel includes professors from the EWU community and will focus on addressing these issues in the classroom.

The third event will be April 21 at 1 p.m. and is Panel of Local Activists on Challenging Racism & White Supremacy in the Community. (Link here).

This panel includes members of the Spokane and Cheney community, such as professors, Human rights activists, and a religious leader.

The last event is a book talk with Belew, who will be talking about her book, “Bring the War Home.” The talk will be April 22 at 1 p.m. (link here).

All events are open to the public.