Upcoming Coffee Talk: The State of Religion Reporting Today
FāVs recently launched a campaign to raise money specifically to pay its team of specialized journalists. A gift of $100 will allow FāVS and its journalists to keep researching, writing and publishing fact-based news stories that impact us all, however a gift of any amount helps!
Religion is a specialized news beat that attracts a certain type of reporter. That’s why the next Coffee Talk, “The State of Religion Reporting Today,” will focus on religion reporting.
At the next Coffee Talk, which will be held on Zoom at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 , attendees will hear from writers who are drawn to religion reporting. Panelists will discuss what drew them to the beat, what’s inspired them along the way, what the challenges have been, as well as the triumphs.
Guests include three local journalists and one national religion reporter.
Panelists are:
- National reporter for the Religion News Service, Bob Smietana.Reporter Matthew Kincanon, who has a special interest in Native American reporting
- Student journalist Loren Negron, who is the editor of the Daily Evergreen at WSU
- FāVS and Spokesman-Review Columnist Paul Graves.
Join Coffee Talk for free on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. PST at this link!
FāVs recently launched a campaign to raise money specifically to pay its team of specialized journalists. A gift of $100 will allow FāVS and its journalists to keep researching, writing and publishing fact-based news stories that impact us all, however a gift of any amount helps!
- Upcoming Coffee Talk: The State of Religion Reporting Today - November 28, 2021
- A new aspect of the Tarot boom: Diversity in the deck - November 13, 2021
- The Lands Council To Host SpoCanopy Community Tree Planting Event - October 10, 2021
- Gonzaga Report on Catholic Sexual Abuse Crisis Recommends Next Steps, Path Forward for Healing and Justice - September 4, 2021
- We Believe We Vote Bringing Gov. Mike Huckabee to Spokane - August 29, 2021
- Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright to speak at Whitworth University’s President’s Leadership Forum - August 21, 2021
- Saturday Coffee Talk to be on Understanding Prayer - August 6, 2021
- $5 Million Grant Will Fund Research on How Pandemic Has Impacted Congregations - July 28, 2021
- Spokane City Council to Host Discussion on State of Immigrants and Refugees in Spokane - July 21, 2021
- YWCA Spokane to Present Roundtable Discussion: Kids, Caregivers, COVID & Trauma - July 18, 2021