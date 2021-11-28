Share this story!

























Upcoming Coffee Talk: The State of Religion Reporting Today

FāVs recently launched a campaign to raise money specifically to pay its team of specialized journalists. A gift of $100 will allow FāVS and its journalists to keep researching, writing and publishing fact-based news stories that impact us all, however a gift of any amount helps!

Religion is a specialized news beat that attracts a certain type of reporter. That’s why the next Coffee Talk, “The State of Religion Reporting Today,” will focus on religion reporting.

At the next Coffee Talk, which will be held on Zoom at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 , attendees will hear from writers who are drawn to religion reporting. Panelists will discuss what drew them to the beat, what’s inspired them along the way, what the challenges have been, as well as the triumphs.

Guests include three local journalists and one national religion reporter.

Panelists are:

National reporter for the Religion News Service, Bob Smietana.Reporter Matthew Kincanon, who has a special interest in Native American reporting

Student journalist Loren Negron, who is the editor of the Daily Evergreen at WSU

FāVS and Spokesman-Review Columnist Paul Graves.

Join Coffee Talk for free on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. PST at this link!

FāVs recently launched a campaign to raise money specifically to pay its team of specialized journalists. A gift of $100 will allow FāVS and its journalists to keep researching, writing and publishing fact-based news stories that impact us all, however a gift of any amount helps!