Upcoming breakfast to raise funds for anti-trafficking ministry

HRC Ministries will be hosting their annual Restoring Hope fundraising breakfast on Thursday, March 26, from 7:30-9 a.m., with doors opening at 7 a.m.

Taking place at the Spokane Convention Center’s Centennial Ballroom, the morning will include a time of prayer, information and updates regarding HRC’s anti-trafficking ministry, breakfast, and guest speaker Molly Venzke, who is a renowned anti-trafficking advocate, as well as author and screenwriter for the novel and motion picture, “Caged No More.”

“The need for resources to help survivors of sex trafficking is at an all-time high,” according to the website about the event. “Sex trafficking has become the fastest growing criminal industry in our world today, and it is directly affecting Spokane.”

All funds raised through the breakfast will be used to help Northwest survivors of human trafficking by going toward developing a restoration center and long-term recovery program.

Tickets for the breakfast are $40 per person or $350 for a table of 10 and can be purchased online. Childcare will be available.

According to its website, the mission of HRC Ministries is “to reach communities of hurting people with the love of Jesus Christ by offering encouragement, free resources, and services that help individuals and families affected by poverty, abuse, or neglect in the greater Spokane area.”

In addition to their anti-trafficking ministry, HRC provides food services and participates in homeless outreach. HRC staff also runs a thrift store, where 100 percent of the profits got toward their ministry.

If you, or someone you know is being trafficked, call the Anti-Trafficking Hotline at 509-565-0698.