Home / News / Upcoming breakfast to raise funds for anti-trafficking ministry
Restoring Hope poster/Contributed

Upcoming breakfast to raise funds for anti-trafficking ministry

Cassy Benefield 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 48 Views

Share this story!
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

HRC Ministries will be hosting their annual Restoring Hope fundraising breakfast on Thursday, March 26, from 7:30-9 a.m., with doors opening at 7 a.m.

Taking place at the Spokane Convention Center’s Centennial Ballroom, the morning will include a time of prayer, information and updates regarding HRC’s anti-trafficking ministry, breakfast, and guest speaker Molly Venzke, who is a renowned anti-trafficking advocate, as well as author and screenwriter for the novel and motion picture, “Caged No More.”

“The need for resources to help survivors of sex trafficking is at an all-time high,” according to the website about the event. “Sex trafficking has become the fastest growing criminal industry in our world today, and it is directly affecting Spokane.”

All funds raised through the breakfast will be used to help Northwest survivors of human trafficking by going toward developing a restoration center and long-term recovery program.

Tickets for the breakfast are $40 per person or $350 for a table of 10 and can be purchased online. Childcare will be available.

According to its website, the mission of HRC Ministries is “to reach communities of hurting people with the love of Jesus Christ by offering encouragement, free resources, and services that help individuals and families affected by poverty, abuse, or neglect in the greater Spokane area.”

In addition to their anti-trafficking ministry, HRC provides food services and participates in homeless outreach. HRC staff also runs a thrift store, where 100 percent of the profits got toward their ministry.

If you, or someone you know is being trafficked, call the Anti-Trafficking Hotline at 509-565-0698.

Cassy Benefield

About Cassy Benefield

Cassandra Benefield mostly goes by Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y'). She is a wife and mommy, who married at the age of 37 and had her baby girl just shy of 39. She has moved around all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer to Romania where she taught Conversational English, Modern Literature, Creative Writing, U.S. Culture, U.S. Geography, and U.S. History (the last two subjects she was so not qualified to teach!). She is a Journalism major from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, Calif. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a Bible nerd who is prone to buy more theology books than she is ever able to read. Morro Bay, California, is her favorite place on earth ... with the exception of being in the center of God's will. From time to time, you will find her writing devotions on her blog underhisshadow.blogspot.com.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Native American Spirituality Discussed as part of Library’s Religions & Philosophies Series

On Saturday afternoon at the South Hill Spokane Public Library, Donell Barlow, author, health coach and member of the Ottawa tribe, shared her personal journey of healing from trauma by connecting to her culture and Native American spirituality.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved