Trump Indictment and a Clash of Values

By Steven A. Smith

So, our former president has been indicted on charges he paid off a porn star to prevent disclosures of their tryst, disclosures that might have spoiled his election bid in 2016.

Donald Trump has done so many things worthy of criminal prosecution, my temptation is to yawn and look away.

But the historic indictment of a former president requires some attention even if the likelihood is it leads to nothing – except perhaps his re-election to the presidency next year.

And therein lies our problem.

Trump launched his election bid last November and he has been viewed as a front-runner although stiff competition is waiting for a stumble. Of comfort to potential opponents, it has seemed Trump’s support was softening.

But the indictment out of New York has changed the calculus and galvanized Republicans, even those who find his conduct reprehensible.

Another Threat

Once again, the nation faces an existential threat from a man whose sole goal in re-taking the presidency seems to be a desire to wreak revenge on his perceived enemies. Democracy and the rule of law be damned.

If you are not scared, you should be.

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

As usual, The New York Times provides ongoing coverage and essential background on this historic case.

Progressives, Democrats and left-leaning independents might wish the charges against Trump grew out of some tectonic development, perhaps the Jan. 6 insurrection. Those charges may yet come.

But for now, we must settle for charges stemming from a tawdry encounter between Trump and the porn star, Stormy Daniels, and the former president’s efforts to keep her quiet.

Clashing Values

There is a significant clash of values here.

On the one hand we are expected to believe in the rule of law, to believe the law should be applied fairly and evenly and that no one person should be above the law, including former presidents.

But alternatively, we are expected to value democracy and democratic ideals, fundamental to our governance system. In Americans, those values are essentially genetic. And the reality is this indictment might well send the former president back to the White House where he will challenge, almost certainly dilute those very values.

The rule of law vs. the future of democracy.

As The Times reports, Trump has responded to his indictment by going large, essentially staging a reality show with a cliff-hanger ending. His campaign staff said over the weekend that he raised $4 million in small donations in the first 24 hours after the indictment was revealed.

He will be arraigned in Manhattan Tuesday morning, as this column is posted, just another TV spectacle, but with the dreary old Manhattan courthouse as his stage.

The Response?

And there will be the usual sideshow. He has called on his supporters to mount a massive protest. The nutjob Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA), echoed Trump’s call for street demonstrations essentially suggesting they be violent. In December she said Jan. 6 rioters should have been armed.

Legal experts have serious doubts about the New York indictment. The payoff case was investigated by the feds while Trump was in office. Eventually, his lawyer was found guilty of violating campaign finance laws and sent to prison. But the Justice Department declined to charge Trump, in part because it is accepted that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime.

Now, the Manhattan district attorney has filed charges involving violation of those same federal campaign laws. It may be too a reach too far.

Trump still faces significant criminal investigations. The Justice Department is looking into his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and his mishandling of classified documents after leaving office. State prosecutors in Georgia are investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn that state’s 2020 election results.

Should charges develop in any of those cases, it is certain Trump will continue to play his victim card, will continue to raise enormous sums, and continue to put his Republican challengers behind him.

The Response

The first post-indictment polls show the charges have not really dented Trump’s base support. In the USA Today/Quinnipiac University poll, about 75% of Republicans say a criminal indictment should not prevent Trump from running. The law agrees.

And a hypothetical contest between President Biden and Trump is a statistical toss-up.

Meanwhile, Trump’s support in Congress has solidified as Republicans, even his erstwhile opponents, rush to his defense while arguing the New York charges are politically motivated.

I know it is not the most popular notion among progressives, but if it were in my power, I would pardon him of all charges and send him to the back of the stage where the footlights do not reach.

But the two states cases are outside President Biden’s pardon authority, and he has said repeatedly he will not pardon Trump should federal charges develop.

It is well within the realm of possibility that in a rematch of the 2020 election, the results will favor Trump.

And the candidate who has said at his rallies that “I am your retribution” will have the power to be just that.

The rule of law vs. the future of democracy.