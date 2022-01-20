Tracy Simmons Guest Speaker at Chewelah UCC
Tracy Simmons, editor of SpokaneFāVS.com and executive director of the non-profit of the same name, will be speaking at Chewelah United Church of Christ (E. 10 Webster in Chewelah), on Sunday, January 23, at 10:30 a.m.
Chewelah, 50 miles north of Spokane, is considered Trump country (70% of the Stevens County population voting for Donald Trump in 2020), and, yet, it is also home to a very small contingent of progressives, several of whom worship at Chewelah UCC.
Simmons was invited to speak at their church because of her Faith and Values monthly columns in the Spokesman-Review.
“I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for the UCC and am honored this congregation enjoys my columns enough to invite me to come speak,” said Simmons.
Growing up in a cult, Simmons has discussed her upbringing in several outlets, including in the Spokesman, in SpokaneFāVS, in the Wall Street Journal, in a TEDx Talk.
She adds Chewelah UCC to her list of venues in which she will share her story. She will speak from Nehemiah 8 on the theme and title of her sermon, “Speak Out: For Others, For Yourself.”
The community is invited to attend. They follow all COVID safety protocol: immunization, social distancing, masking and hand sanitizing.
However, people can also take added precautions and watch the service live online on Facebook.
