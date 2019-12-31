Home / News / Top FāVS Stories and Columns of 2019
Pastor Douglas Wilson, center, speaks before Communion as Christ Church meets in the Logos School gymnasium on Oct. 13, 2019, in Moscow, Idaho. RNS photo by Tracy Simmons

Top FāVS Stories and Columns of 2019

Tracy Simmons 3 mins ago News Leave a comment 43 Views

It was busy year for us at FāVS. Not only did we open up a faith and non-faith community center for all you to use, we also reported on Matt Shea’s whistleblowers and wrote popular pieces on the library’s Drag Queen Story Hour. Our columnists tackled challenging topics, like immigration and abortion.

Below are the top 10 news stories and top 10 columns from 2019 (based on Google Analytics).

Thank you for your reading our website this year and coming to our events, we hope you’ll consider supporting us by becoming a FāVS Member in 2020.

Top News

  1. Douglas Wilson’s ‘spiritual takeover’ plan roils Idaho college town” by Tracy Simmons
  2. Free dental clinic opened in Spokane by Seventh-day Adventist Church” by Cassy Benefield
  3. Second Whistleblower, Tanner Rowe, receives Leadership of Conscience Medal” by Matthew Kincanon
  4. Come See FāVS Center — Spokane’s New Interfaith Community Center — At June 22 Open House” by Tracy Simmons
  5. Interfaith Pride Service Aims to Embrace LGBT Community” by Matthew Kincanon
  6. Whistleblower Jay Pounder receives Leadership of Conscience Medal” by Matthew Kincanon
  7. Library’s Drag Queen Story Hour Draws Protest, Praise” by Tracy Simmons
  8. BREAKING: SpokaneFāVS, gifted building; plans to open local Interfaith Community Center” by Matthew Kincanon
  9. 40 Day Anti-Abortion Prayer Vigil in Front of Planned Parenthood Begins March 6” by Cassy Benefield
  10. Church Clarity scores churches, including Spokane churches, on LGBT participation, women’s leadership” by Peter Houston-Hencken

Top Commentary

  1. Jesus and Children in Cages” by Matthew Rindge
  2. Can a Christian be Pro-Choice?” by Cassy Benefield
  3. Protesting Drag Queen Story Hour: what would Jesus do” by Liz Schindler
  4. Why people of faith shouldn’t support President Trump” by Tracy Simmons
  5. Ask An Atheist: Is homosexuality logical?” by Jim Downard
  6. Ask An Eastern Orthodox Christian: Tattoos & Conversion” by Nick Damascus
  7. John Crist’s sexual misconduct allegations are devastating to those of us who looked up to him” by Janine Warrington
  8. Ask A Jew: How come Jews pound their chest when they pray?” by Neal Schindler
  9. Pushing Purity: Well-intended purity culture promoted by the Evangelical Church ultimately destructive” by Robin Pickering
  10. Ask An Evangelical: How do we know who the false prophets are today?” by Scott McIntyre
Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

Tags

