Top FāVS Stories and Columns of 2019

It was busy year for us at FāVS. Not only did we open up a faith and non-faith community center for all you to use, we also reported on Matt Shea’s whistleblowers and wrote popular pieces on the library’s Drag Queen Story Hour. Our columnists tackled challenging topics, like immigration and abortion.
Below are the top 10 news stories and top 10 columns from 2019 (based on Google Analytics).
Thank you for your reading our website this year and coming to our events, we hope you’ll consider supporting us by becoming a FāVS Member in 2020.
Top News
- “Douglas Wilson’s ‘spiritual takeover’ plan roils Idaho college town” by Tracy Simmons
- “Free dental clinic opened in Spokane by Seventh-day Adventist Church” by Cassy Benefield
- “Second Whistleblower, Tanner Rowe, receives Leadership of Conscience Medal” by Matthew Kincanon
- “Come See FāVS Center — Spokane’s New Interfaith Community Center — At June 22 Open House” by Tracy Simmons
- “Interfaith Pride Service Aims to Embrace LGBT Community” by Matthew Kincanon
- “Whistleblower Jay Pounder receives Leadership of Conscience Medal” by Matthew Kincanon
- “Library’s Drag Queen Story Hour Draws Protest, Praise” by Tracy Simmons
- “BREAKING: SpokaneFāVS, gifted building; plans to open local Interfaith Community Center” by Matthew Kincanon
- “40 Day Anti-Abortion Prayer Vigil in Front of Planned Parenthood Begins March 6” by Cassy Benefield
- “Church Clarity scores churches, including Spokane churches, on LGBT participation, women’s leadership” by Peter Houston-Hencken
Top Commentary
- “Jesus and Children in Cages” by Matthew Rindge
- “Can a Christian be Pro-Choice?” by Cassy Benefield
- “Protesting Drag Queen Story Hour: what would Jesus do” by Liz Schindler
- “Why people of faith shouldn’t support President Trump” by Tracy Simmons
- “Ask An Atheist: Is homosexuality logical?” by Jim Downard
- “Ask An Eastern Orthodox Christian: Tattoos & Conversion” by Nick Damascus
- “John Crist’s sexual misconduct allegations are devastating to those of us who looked up to him” by Janine Warrington
- “Ask A Jew: How come Jews pound their chest when they pray?” by Neal Schindler
- “Pushing Purity: Well-intended purity culture promoted by the Evangelical Church ultimately destructive” by Robin Pickering
- “Ask An Evangelical: How do we know who the false prophets are today?” by Scott McIntyre
