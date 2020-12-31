Top FāVS News and Commentary of 2020
The year 2020 has been one we won’t forget, no matter how hard we try. FāVS reporters and columnists have covered the pandemic, and its effects, but have also written other noteworthy pieces this year.
These are the posts that generated the most traffic over the past 12 months.
Top 10 News Stories
- 20 years after Y2K, preppers ready for societal collapse by Tracy Simmons
- Unitarian Universalist congregation in Spokane fractured over pastor’s approach by Tracy Simmons
- COVID-19: List of House of Worship Closings in Spokane Area
- Voices: #Black Lives Matter in Spokane by Cassy Benefield
- The Rev. Bill Ellis, former dean at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Spokane, dies at age 66 by Tracy Simmons
- #DoBetterYoungLife Encourages Popular Youth Ministry To Rethink LGBT Stance by Ginger Monroe
- Black Clergy Say ‘We Are Beyond Talk. We Want Action’ at Count Us In: Beyond Words Spokane Event by Cassy Benefield
- In the Days Before the Presidential Election, Some Spokane Ministers Encourage Crossing the Line Between Faith and Politics by Tara Roberts
- Finding Blessings in a Pandemic: Holy Temple COGIC sees opportunity to grow, learn by Riley Utley
- FāVS Forward Podcast: Pastor Joe Wittwer “When Life Gives You Lemons” by Tracy Simmons
Top 10 Opinion Columns
- POEM: Covid 19 Reveals the Web Unseen by Christi Ortiz
- Heaven Lies Beneath the Feet Of Your Mother by Maimoona Harrington
- Ask A Muslim: Does Everything Happen for a Reason? by Naghmana Ahmed-Sherazi
- Ask A Jew: Star of David Mask by Hyphen Parent
- Election Day Blues by Steven A. Smith
- The shameful editorial by Steven A. Smith
- Ask A Buddhist: Are evil spirits real? by Ven. Tenzin Tsepal
- Anti-Maskers in Moscow Try to “Bless Business” by Not Wearing Masks. They Failed. by Andy Pope
- We’ve heard you outside Planned Parenthood. Now will you listen to me? by Andy CastroLang
- Dear President-Elect Biden: Heal the country. Pardon Trump by Skyler Oberst
These stories all cost us money to produce. There’s still time to become a SpokaneFāVS member and support our work, or make an end-of-year tax deductible donation!
- Top FāVS News and Commentary of 2020 - December 31, 2020
- Pandemic’s effects on religious life, liberty named No. 1 religion story of 2020 - December 17, 2020
- Spokane Clergy Plan to Commit to Year of Anti-Racist Work - September 15, 2020
- FāVS Online Social Coming up Sept. 10 - September 4, 2020
- FāVS Forward: Helping Women & Children - August 22, 2020
- FāVS Forward: Sr. Mary Eucharista, “Hope, Peace & Healing” - August 15, 2020
- FāVS Forward: Rev. Jim Murphy “Come and See” - August 7, 2020
- Video – Coffee Talk: The Power of Words - August 1, 2020
- FāVS Forward: Rev. Heather Tadlock “Holy Agitation” - July 25, 2020
- FāVS Forward: Liv Larson Andrews, “Beautiful Tension” - July 17, 2020
Pingback: Top FāVS News and Commentary of 2020 – Fair Press