Share this story!



















5 Shares

This Election, I Have No Empathy

By Luke Grayson

I try to have empathy for everyone I come across. I try to be kind to everyone. I try to see the best in everyone. But this election, it has been nearly impossible for me to be kind and understanding of everyone because my civil rights are yet again in question, because there are still people who will loudly protest my right to be treated as a person, because people support someone who has been loudly trying to erase our existence.

I simply can’t show empathy for someone who hates me without even knowing me or who has voted for someone who wishes to disregard me as a human.

I try to see other people’s points of view because it is important to see them as humans and it helps me to regain empathy for them. I try to understand where they come from and what they see every day, but this time I can’t. This election, I can’t.

I try to be kind and gracious of others no matter their view points, but there comes a time where kindness is impossible. There comes a time where it is simply not feasible. This is one of only a few times in my life where I have been against empathy. It is one of very few times where I wish the worst for someone.

While empathy is important in every day life, there comes a time where it is simply undeserved.