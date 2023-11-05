Share this story!

This Eating Season Needs Our Help

Commentary by Becky Tallent | FāVS News

Welcome to the Eating Season.

Most dieticians call the time zone between Halloween and the Super Bowl America’s “eating season,” meaning we always seem to have a lot of food around. That makes sense. Food is a social thing for most of us.

However, for many in our region this season is exceptionally difficult because they have little to no food in the house.

A 2020 Washington State Food Insecurity Survey showed nearly a third of all Washington families face food shortages. Specifically in Spokane County, portions of West Central, Hillyard and East Spokane plus Orchard Prairie to Mead families face food insecurity.

In North Idaho, the Environmental Protection Agency lists a large swath from the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Reservation down through Moscow as a food desert.

Food Banks/Pantries Need Help

While there are many food banks and pantries operated by non-profit organizations and churches in the area, not all food pantries/banks need the same types of foods for their target audiences. Campus pantries tend to focus more on faster preparation, such as peanut butter, while for others the emphasis is more on families, so more canned goods and other non-perishable items such as rice and pasta.

Local food groups often have a common problem: keeping the shelves stocked with products. In Moscow, Inland Oasis’ West Side Food Pantry director Janna Jones said what most people don’t think about is going beyond the idea of mac & cheese, peanut butter and tuna.

Jones said many donors don’t consider people also need fresh or canned fruits and veggies, condiments (ketchup, salt & pepper, mustard), pre-packaged baked goods, mixes for cakes or breads, and long-storage items such as instant potatoes and pasta.

Other things they don’t consider, she said, include people who have food intolerance such as wheat, nut and egg allergies, and checking to see if personal hygiene and baby products are accepted.

Most people may not realize delivering food at a pantry or food bank comes with numerous health and safety requirements. All food must be protected so it is not contaminated.

Jones said a major issue is people donating items which have already been opened or the dates long (more than a year for acid-based products) expired, which cannot be accepted. Still another issue is people simply dumping a box at the door when the pantry is closed; if it rains or snows, it ruins the products. “We throw away a lot because of this,” she said.

University Pantry Needs Differ

At the University of Idaho’s Vandal Food Pantry, there is always a need for peanut butter, tomato paste for pasta sauce and boxed meal kits, said Sandra Kelly with the Department of Student Involvement.

Kelly said many people donating to the Vandal pantry treat it as they would a regular food bank, but students have far more limited means for cooking, so cans of beans and corn don’t get picked up. Instead, she said, peanut butter, tomato paste for pasta sauce and box meals work well for them.

Getting food into struggling areas takes tremendous effort. The local food pantries and banks need products, cash and volunteers to make it happen in areas of greatest need. All assistance is appreciated, especially if people think before they donate, making sure what they want to give is what is needed.

So, enjoy the eating season. And just maybe, donate some food or money to help our neighbors in need enjoy it as well.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.