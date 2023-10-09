Share this story!

The Hamas Attack on Israel: A Reaction and How You Can Help

Commentary by Hyphen Parent | FāVS News

Writing about Israel right now feels like trying to speak underwater. It’s heavy. It’s overwhelming. It’s incredibly frustrating. And it’s sure to be misunderstood. This isn’t the type of thing I can comfortably write about. This is the kind of thing one feels — deeply, drowning in grief, fear and wariness. I’ve been sharing the wise words of others, but identifying my own feelings much less wrestling these overwhelming emotions into neat little sentences feels nearly impossible. I’m making an attempt because we all have a responsibility to speak out.

On Shabbat and during a Jewish holiday, Hamas attacked — brutally killing hundreds and kidnapping families from their homes. Traditional Jews don’t use devices on Shabbat and many holidays. So, many of us in the Diaspora were completely unaware until we turned our phones and devices back on afterwards. We were met with unimaginably horrific videos, photographs, and notices of deaths. There were videos of bloody bodies being paraded around to cheers. There are so many videos of people being kidnapped — whole families. A friend’s son was murdered in his home. Saturday, Oct. 7, saw the most Jewish deaths in one day since the Holocaust.

The horror and uncertainty we feel for our family and friends in Israel and ourselves and our children outside of Israel are overwhelming and absolute. Still, we also have to add to that the heartbreak of seeing our “friends” speak out in support of the rape, torture and murder of Jews. We turn to our social media feeds for news, support and updates from friends and family. We also see horrific comments and posts so obviously made by those who fancy themselves experts, but have obviously never done serious research into the history and story.

I want to speak out. I want to write. I don’t want to stay silent. Yet, I know all too well that, by writing anything at all, I will become a target.

This war is absolutely devastating. The images and knowledge of death, torture and kidnapping overwhelm all the senses. This invokes old memories buried in our DNA and in unmarked graves. It pulls up new fears for our friends, families and ourselves. We are shocked, disgusted and terrified.

Some people have asked, “What can I do?” This website is compiling a list of fundraisers and options in and outside of Israel:

United Hatzalah also has an emergency campaign for life-saving emergency equipment.

There is so much history and nuance that I could never cover. For additional context and information, I recommend these Instagram accounts:

