Share this story!

The Gonzaga Climate Institute Announces Spring 2024 Lecture Series

News Brief | FāVS News

The Gonzaga Climate Institute will host six talks in their spring 2024 lecture series, staring Jan. 23. Topics include discussing sustainable commodities, landmark climate change litigation, environmental justice and film screenings.

All the events are free and open to the public. Those interested in registering, must do so online for each event.

Deborah Di Bernardo / Contributed

Sustainable Commodities with Deborah Di Bernardo (Jan. 23)

Commodities such as coffee, chocolate and bananas — just to name a few — are going away due to deforestation and the climate change in creates. Local owner of Roast House Coffee, Deborah Di Bernardo, will discuss sustainability in coffee production.

Montana v. Held: Montana Youth use the Courts to Fight for a Livable Climate (Feb. 14)

Montana is one of only a handful of states that recognizes a constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment, including the climate. Hear from the lawyers who won the first youth climate case to go to trial in U.S. history.

“Covenant of the Salmon People” Screenshot

Film Screening — “Covenant of the Salmon People” (Feb. 20)

“Covenant of the Salmon People” is a 60-minute documentary portrait of the Nez Perce Tribe as they continue to carry out their ancient promise to protect Chinook salmon, cornerstone species and first food their people have subsisted on for tens of thousands of years.

A Community-Building Approach to Understanding and Addressing Climate Change Impacts (March 4)

This talk will highlight the importance that a Jesuit education can play in addressing the kinds of complex problems that increasingly present themselves in our rapidly evolving world.

Expo 74′: 50 Years of Environmental Justice Work in the Inland Northwest (April 12)

Fifty years ago, the Spokane community hosted the first environmentally-themed world’s fair.

This one-day event at Gonzaga will look retrospectively at the environmental justice work done over this half century and what work remains to be done in the coming decades.

Damon Falke / Contributed

“Without Them I Am Lost” – Film Screening & Conversation (April 23)

“Without Them I Am Lost” offers a glimpse into an Arctic community clinging to a fragile coastline in a rapidly changing world. The story follows American writer, Damon Falke, as he considers the implications of migrating to the far north of Norway.