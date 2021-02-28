The Fig Tree Benefits March 5 and 10 To Be Held Virtual
The Fig Tree Benefits with speakers addressing the 2021 theme, “Beyond Words: Doing Justice” will be happening on Zoom Friday, March 5, and Wednesday, March 10.
According to a press release, The lunch-time Zoom gathering on March 5 will open at 11:30 a.m., with an opportunity for guests to gather in conversation groups with hosts who invite them or with random groups. The approximately 40-minute program begins at noon, followed by returning to groups to donate and converse before a closing, announcing progress toward the goal.
Speakers for the lunch-time benefit are Holocaust survivor Carla Peperzak, Dishman Hills director Jeff Lambert, Tenants Union-Spokane director Terri Anderson, and NAACP Spokane first vice president Kurtis Robinson.
The breakfast-time Zoom gathering on March 10 begins at 7:30 a.m., also with an opportunity to gather in groups before the 40-minute program begins at 8 a.m., followed by group time to donate and converse before a common closing, announcing the amount donated.
The breakfast-time benefit speakers are League of Women Voters member Susan Hales, holistic healing doctor Toby Hallowitz, NAACP Spokane president Kiantha Duncan and KPBX host Verne Windham.
A special video about the Fig Tree story will also be shown.
Those interested in attending may sign up at event@thefigtree.org or at www.thefigtree.org or may register for the March 5 benefit at https://secure.givelively.org/event/the-fig-tree/2021-fig-tree-march-benefits/lunch-time-benefit or for the March 10 benefit at https://secure.givelively.org/event/the-fig-tree/2021-fig-tree-march-benefits/breakfast-time-benefit.
