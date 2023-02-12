Share this story!

The Evil in this World: It All Started with a Forbidden Fruit

Commentary by Maimoona Harrington

The origin of evil as described in Islam goes back to the early times when Allah, SWT (God), created Adam from clay. He then asked his other creations, angels and jinn, to prostrate to Adam. All did except “Iblis.” Iblis was a jinn and believed that since he was created from fire, an element superior to clay, why should he, then, prostrate to someone who is created from mere clay.

This is when evil appeared in its first form — the evil of arrogance and superiority. This is when Iblis got the title of Satan — Shaitan — devil, demon or evil spirit.

The word Satan — Shaitan — is mentioned approximately 88 times in the Quran.

Depiction of a shaiṭān by Siyah Qalam, c. 14th/15th century / Wikipedia

Shaitan, or Satan, is an adjective and a title. Iblis was not created evil — indeed nothing is — but at that time, his ‘Nafs al-Ammara Bissu’ — the Nafs that urge evil, took over him.

Nafs is an Arabic word and lexically it means soul, the ego, the psyche, self, heart or mind.

The Quran narrates a dialogue between God and Satan. Below are the verses from one of those dialogues from chapter 15 called “Al-Hijr.”

God said, ‘Iblis, why did you not bow down like the others?’ and he answered, ‘I will not bow to a mortal You created from dried clay, formed from dark mud.’ ‘Get out of here!’ said God. ‘You are an outcast, rejected until the Day of Judgment.’ Iblis said, ‘My Lord, give me respite until the Day when they are raised from the dead.’ ‘You have respite.’ said God, ‘until the Day of the Appointed Time.’ Iblis then said to God, ‘Because You have put me in the wrong, I will lure mankind on earth and put them in the wrong, all except Your devoted servants. Quran (Chapter 15, Verse 32-40)

Iblis in his determination lured Eve to disobey Allah’s order to not eat the forbidden fruit. She did and convinced Adam to do same. As soon as they did this and went against Allah’s, SWT’s, order, they realized the mistake they made. Adam and Eve were both without the inclination of evil. However, Iblis tempted them to commit evil. This is when their ‘Nafs,’ that urge toward evil, took over. As the story goes, both Adam and Eve were shameful for what they did and sought forgiveness from Allah, SWT.

Allah, SWT, then sent them to earth.

Since then, as Iblis vowed, he has been coming into many forms of evil and demons to steer humanity away from good. He continues to tempt us through our “Nafs.”

There are three main stages of our Nafs. A Nafs that urges us to do evil, a Nafs that blames us and makes us feel guilty and, then, a Nafs that is content and is at peace and does not get attracted to sin and does not want to commit any evil — a satisfied and a self-controlled Nafs, a Nafs at peace.

The only thing Satan has is to lure and mislead man through his devilish insinuations to commit evil. The man, in return, also has an intellect, a conscious and a free will to make choices between right and wrong. Through will power and intellect, conscious man can overcome Satan’s lures.

“Children of Adam, We have given you garments to cover your nakedness and as adornment for you; the garment of God — consciousness is the best of all garments — this is one of God’s sign, so that people may take heed.” Quran (Chapter 7, Verse 27)

We are the noblest of Allah’s, SWT, creation, and we are equipped to fight evil within us and around us. Yet, as humans we also lose control, which is quite natural and understandable. Besides all our temptations, and instincts, we do have a way to come clean and never to commit evil again, and that’s through repentance. Just like Adam and Eve did when they asked their Lord for repentance.

“They replied, ‘Our Lord, we have wronged our souls: if You don’t forgive us and have mercy, we shall be lost.‘” Quran (Chapter 7, Verse 23)

We can seek repentance for all our intentional or unintentional, big or small sins. One of the attributes of Allah, SWT, is that he is the most forgiving!

“Say, ‘[God says], My servants who have harmed yourselves by your own excess, do not despair of God’s mercy. God Forgives all sins: He is truly the Most Forgiving, the Most Merciful.’” Quran (Chapter 39, Verse 53)

I have no shame in admitting that I have sinned during my lifetime. In times of despair, I have been weak in my resolution to fight evil and temptations. My ‘Nafs al-lawwāmah’ (the Nafs that blames) gave me the ability to realize that I have committed a sin, so I repented. It was my guilt and remorse that stopped me from committing the same mistake again. In the end, it is my faith that holds me and brings me peace.

I assure you it has not been an easy journey, and this will go on while I breathe. I will have to battle the evil within myself, but the good part is that I have found strength through my faith to fight evil.

We should not let the evil win but work on ourselves to make us better human beings. And repent, as repentance brings our soul peace and our “Nafs,” our consciousnesses and temptations, under our control.

While Satan has his powers to mislead and lure us into committing evil, our God has also equipped and well-armed us with the capabilities and resolution to fight him back. Our Creator has an absolute confidence in our abilities to fight evil off and live our lives with Nafs al Mutmaʿinna (the Nafs at Peace). This is the stage that brings us peace and contentment.