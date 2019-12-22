The Comeback of Blue-Collar Jobs

Share this story!





















Sponsored Post

While many people were hailing the IT industry as the next big thing in terms of employment prospects and overall development not long ago, things no long seem to be moving in that direction. It’s true that the field saw a lot of growth over the last couple of decades, with many people joining and contributing actively to the various developments in it. But, recently, there has been a lot more focus on blue-collar jobs in many parts of the world, and it doesn’t seem to be exclusive to any particular state of economic development or other factors.

A Decline Over the Last Couple of Decades

The last few decades were all about IT, and computers were constantly at the forefront of everything. And, while that’s still largely the case, things have been changing in this regard, and we’ve been seeing many young people taking up jobs as welders, plumbers, oil rig workers, and more. And for a good reason – those jobs can not only pay surprisingly well, but they can also have a lower barrier of entry than some of the cushy, desk positions that many others are fighting for. Sure, this kind of work comes with its own unique challenges that are not to be underestimated, but many people have started to wise up to the fact that not everyone is suited for working at a desk all day long.

Balancing Risk and Reward

The one thing that separates this type of work from office work is the risk of injury, something that is much more serious here and definitely not to be underestimated. This is especially true for those changing careers relatively late into their lives. Getting injured out in the field can be a very different ordeal than falling down at the office. You will not only have more immediate problems to deal with, but it will also be a tougher bureaucratic fight in the long run. You may have never imagined yourself having to hire a refinery explosion attorney, but this is exactly the kind of problem that you might find yourself dealing with if you enter this sector.

The Future

Is this comeback something stable that we can count on in the future, or is it more of a passing trend that will soon be over? It’s hard to tell, but most signs seem to be pointing to the former. In fact, many major companies have been betting on it quite actively, investing serious resources into this sector and doing their best to attract new candidates. And, for the most part, it seems to be working well. So it’s not a bad idea to sit down, think about whether you’re cut out for this kind of work, and consider the change.

Even if it turns out that this is not the right kind of work for you, that shouldn’t prevent you from at least giving it a try. You can always come back to whatever you were doing later on, and you may even be able to bring something new to the table with your extra experience.