The Afterlife: Spiritual and Soul Connections

Editor’s Note: SpokaneFāVS is publishing a series of columns on the subject of life after death. This long fascination with the afterlife crosses centuries, cultures, geography, religions, philosophy and science. What does life after death mean? Is it a subjective existence, a continuation of our consciousness or personhood as we knew it on earth? Is it a bodily existence, or a disembodied/spiritual existence? Who or what decides the character of the afterlife ? Is it possible to believe in God and deny life after death? If there is no afterlife, does that mean religion has lost its purpose? Does it mean our lives on earth are meaningless? These and other questions will be addressed over the next few weeks.

By Emma Craven

Graphic by Tracy Simmons/SpokaneFāVS

Is there an afterlife? It’s a question that’s plagued humans since the beginning of time. I don’t have scientific proof or any evidence from near death experiences. All I can offer is my own beliefs that provide me comfort for the future. Personally, I like to believe that there is an afterlife. I think this human existence is enough to prove that there is a promise of a life after this one.

I like to think that there is a promise of something after this life. I believe that all of the people who I love in this lifetime, I will meet them again in another life. I believe that all the people I’ve lost, I will see again and be with them once more. I believe that love is a promise and it doesn’t just disappear when we die. We hang on to the love of those who have passed and that love we have for them is a promise that we will eventually be with them again.

I don’t know what comes after our life on Earth. But this next life after death is hopefully filled with love and reunion; a spiritual reunion with all of the souls we connected with and loved during our human existence. It provides me peace and comfort knowing all those I’ve lost I will be reunited with. I don’t know in what form I will be reunited with my loved ones, but I know that on my final day in this life, it will be my first day in another filled with peace and reunion.