Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Tara Roberts

Matthew Kincanon 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 44 Views

FāVS need your help! We recently launched a campaign to raise money specifically to pay its team of specialized journalists. As part of that initiative, FāVS will spend the next few weeks introducing you to the reporters you support. A gift of any amount will allow FāVS and its journalists to keep researching, writing and publishing fact-based news stories that impact us all, however a gift of any amount helps!

Tara Roberts

Tara Roberts has always wanted to be a writer and saw journalism as a good fit because she always wanted to know a little bit about everything.

She found her way to religion journalism because she is a Lutheran and loves learning about different beliefs and values.

“I love learning about how other people’s beliefs and values motivate and influence them, and how faith shapes communities and the world,” Roberts said. “I also recognize that the lack of resources and breakneck speed in many newsrooms means religion stories get pushed to the bottom of the pile. I like journalism that talks about what no one else is talking about.”

As to why she chose to write for SpokaneFāVS, Roberts said there were many reasons. These include how FāVS provides a space for voices and stories that are hard to find elsewhere; it focuses on serving its community; it’s a community unto itself; how much Tracy Simmons cares about her writers and readers; and she loves being part of a nonprofit newsroom.

“I think models like FāVS have big potential for the future of journalism,” Roberts said.

Throughout her time at SpokaneFāVS, she’s loved interviewing people and has gotten to talk to some fascinating and passionate people for her stories.

Roberts said SpokaneFāVS is a special place and she wants to see it continue to grow and welcome more people in.

Married with two children, her hobbies include reading, writing, camping, hiking, walking her dog and goofing off with her family. She has a Master’s in English from University of Idaho.

We hope you’ll consider giving a gift of support so we can pay our reporters to continue covering local religion news!

