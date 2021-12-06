Share this story!

























Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Loren Negron

FāVS need your help! We recently launched a campaign to raise money specifically to pay its team of specialized journalists. As part of that initiative, FāVS will spend the next few weeks introducing you to the reporters you support. A gift of any amount will allow FāVS and its journalists to keep researching, writing and publishing fact-based news stories that impact us all, however a gift of any amount helps!

Loren Negron

Writing, Loren Negron, said is the love of her life.

Her dad gave her a journal when she was young and in time it became her passion. Now she’s a junior at Washington State University pursing a dual degree in journalism and sociology, and is a freelance reporter for SpokaneFāVS.

“By junior year of high school, I decided to study journalism in college so I can pursue my love for writing and use it as a tool to make an impact in the world around me,” she said.

Over the summer she served as an intern for for SpokaneFāVS, working as a copy editor, which she said helped her learn about many different faith traditions.

That experience is affirmed for her that religion reporting is something she’d like to pursue.

“I love how inclusive and diverse SpokaneFāVS is. Individuals from different faiths can come together and write about what they believe in. I want to contribute to that type of inclusive platform,” she said.

Negron is especially interested in writing about missionaries. She was born and raised in the Philippines where she witnessed her dad work as a missionary.

“I grew up seeing him serve in the mission field and I was in awe by the work the missionaries were doing. From a young age, I knew I wanted to share their stories somehow,” she said. “Through religion journalism, I can help shed awareness on what missionaries are doing and share the stories of people of faith. In a world where people of faith are often ridiculed, criticized and sometimes killed for their beliefs, it is important to highlight their stories and their faiths.”

When Negron isn’t writing or studying, she’s likely practicing the drums — which she taught herself to play in 2015.

