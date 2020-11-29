Share this story!



















Support SpokaneFāVS Through This #GivingTuesday Online Auction & Fundraiser

For #GivingTuesday SpokaneFāVS will be hosting its first online Auction Fundraiser! Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 29), we will open our auction where you can bid on several high-quality and unique gift baskets and fine art, the sales of which will go toward monthly expenses that keep SpokaneFāVS.com running and our FāVS Center doors open.

If you just want to donate a specific amount of money, we have suggested amounts listed in our Auction Catalog that describe where the money goes.

We invite you, our faithful readers, to partner with us that day to help us reach our goal of $8,000.

Get your “paddles” ready, and join the global giving movement that is known as #GivingTuesday!

(Please take a moment to sign up as a bidder on our auction website and create an account, so on the day of the auction, you will be ready to go! Link to website below.)

Other ways to give.

Maybe you don’t have the funds right now to partner with us financially or an online auction really isn’t your thing. That’s okay! We have many other ways to you can help us!

Spread the word. Share this news with friends or family by sending them this email! Share our social media announcements on your social media pages.

Donate something else to be auctioned off. Maybe you can offer a service or a piece of art or a basket of new items on a particular theme or something else that you think will sell to our auction!

Volunteer. We have several areas in which you can volunteer for our organization, to include future fundraisers, marketing, writing columns for our website, and so much more!

Buy a SpokaneFāVS T-Shirt.

Show your love for SpokaneFāVS by wearing our super soft tee, designed by one of our own writers! They make a great gift, too! It is a $20 donation and well worth the purchase. Visit spokanefavs.com/support-us for more info.

Become a member. The most effective way to support SpokaneFāVS is to become a member. Your monthly contribution, as low as $5/month, goes a long way in keeping our work going. Find out more at favsmembers.com.

Shop AmazonSmile. Visit smile.amazon.com, choose “Spokane Favs” as your charity, and shop! A percentage of your qualified purchases will go to us as a donation from Amazon!



These are just some ideas to get you started as you envision how you can partner with us and our mission, which was recently updated: SpokaneFāVS informs and builds faith and non-faith communities through digital journalism, online and offline engagement opportunities.



Contact Cassy Benefield at spokanefavs.cassy@gmail.com if you have any questions.