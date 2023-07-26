Share this story!

Study Seeks 600 Participants to Help End Political Division

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

The Washington state chapter of Braver Angels sent out an email on June 20 asking for participants in a research program that aims to prove that political division can end without changing people’s opinions.

Called EndPoliticalDivision, this social research program under development needs 600 participants to get underway. As of the email, there were less than 100 individuals signed up.

Tedman Getschman leads the study and is the regional coordinator of Braver Angels in Europe. He is a retired U.S. Navy Commander and has been researching U.S. political division for almost a decade.

He said research indicates that there is both a systemic cause of and cure to political division.

“I believe that cure can permanently end our political division without anyone changing either their behavior or their opinion on any issue,” Getschman said. “My modeling indicates I have this right; my historical research indicates I have this right; but if I truly have it right, I should be able to demonstrate it via this research experiment.”

Participation consists of three surveys. No demographic and personal information will be taken as part of this survey, not even people’s names. Any voting-age individual in the U.S. can take part.

The first survey will take approximately 15 minutes to complete. Participants will place 15 policy positions for each of five issues on a political spectrum.

The second survey will take approximately five minutes. People will be asked to identify which of 13 policy positions for each of five issues you find acceptable and which one you most prefer.

The final survey will take approximately one minute and will consist of the individual’s participation in a mock election between seven fictitious candidates.

There will be no reimbursement for participating, but individuals will receive a copy of the finished report.

If someone wishes to participate they can send an email to Getschman at EndPoliticalDivision@gmail.com.

You can find out more about this project and his story here.