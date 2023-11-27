Stay Tuned: FāVS.News Is Getting an Upgrade
During the upgrade, FāVS.News will be undergoing maintenance and won’t be available to peruse for a short time.
News Brief | FāVS News
We will be launching an exciting new website for FāVS.News on Thursday, Nov. 30! To prepare for this transition, there will be a period Tuesday and Wednesday (Nov. 28-29) where the current website will be down for maintenance and upgrades.
During the maintenance period, no new content will be posted and comments will be disabled. Please note that there is a chance the new website could experience brief periods of downtime on Thursday as well as we complete the final transition.
The new FāVS.News website will have:
- A fresh, updated design
- Improved navigation and category layouts
- Larger font sizes for better readability
- And other new features!
We apologize for any inconvenience during the maintenance period and we can’t wait for you to see the improvements we have in store! The new website will help us better serve our readers and provide quality coverage on faith in the Northwest.
Please check back later this week to see the new FāVS.News! Let us know if you have any other questions.
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of SpokaneFāVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.