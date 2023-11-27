Share this story!

Stay Tuned: FāVS.News Is Getting an Upgrade

During the upgrade, FāVS.News will be undergoing maintenance and won’t be available to peruse for a short time.

We will be launching an exciting new website for FāVS.News on Thursday, Nov. 30! To prepare for this transition, there will be a period Tuesday and Wednesday (Nov. 28-29) where the current website will be down for maintenance and upgrades.

During the maintenance period, no new content will be posted and comments will be disabled. Please note that there is a chance the new website could experience brief periods of downtime on Thursday as well as we complete the final transition.

The new FāVS.News website will have:

A fresh, updated design

Improved navigation and category layouts

Larger font sizes for better readability

And other new features!

We apologize for any inconvenience during the maintenance period and we can’t wait for you to see the improvements we have in store! The new website will help us better serve our readers and provide quality coverage on faith in the Northwest.

Please check back later this week to see the new FāVS.News! Let us know if you have any other questions.