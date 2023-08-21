fbpx
venerable thubten chodron
Venerable Thubten Chodron with her book, “An Open-hearted Life: Transformative Methods for Compassionate Living,” she co-wrote with Eastern Washington University psychologist Russell Kolts. / Contributed

Sravasti Abbey Offers Sharing the Dharma Day Aug. 27

Cassy Benefield August 21, 2023 News Leave a comment 91 Views

Contributions from FāVS from readers like you make this news story possible. Thank you.

News Brief | FāVS News

Sravasti Abbey, the Buddhist monastery near Newport, Washington, opens its doors on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for Sharing the Dharma Day.

“It’s an opportunity to explore the Buddha’s teachings and share in community fellowship. All are welcomed,” according to the event’s Aug. 14 press release.  

Sharing the Dharma Day activities include a guided meditation, a talk by Sravasti Abbey founder Venerable Thubten Chodron, a vegetarian potluck lunch and a facilitated discussion.

There will also be an online option, which includes the meditation and teaching, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the afternoon discussion groups, from 2-3:30 p.m.  

Topics are drawn from the book, “An Open-hearted Life: Transformative Methods for Compassionate Living,” by Chodron and Eastern Washington University psychologist Russell Kolts.

This month’s theme is “Compassion as an Antidote to Low Self-Esteem.”

“People from all faiths and backgrounds can apply the principles explored on Sharing the Dharma Day to enhance their lives,” the Abbey explained on the event’s website.

The program is offered freely, and donations as well as food offerings are welcomed. The Abbey requests no meat, onion, garlic or leeks in the potluck offering.

Guests must register to attend in-person on the Abbey’s website.

Future Sharing the Dharma Days are Sept. 10 and Nov. 19.

