fbpx
venerable thubten chodron
Venerable Thubten Chodron with her book, “An Open-hearted Life: Transformative Methods for Compassionate Living,” she co-wrote with Eastern Washington University psychologist Russell Kolts. / Contributed

Sravasti Abbey Offers Last Sharing the Dharma Day of 2023

Cassy Benefield November 8, 2023 Local News, News Leave a comment 214 Views

Share this story!
             

Sravasti Abbey Offers Last Sharing the Dharma Day of 2023

News Brief | FāVS News 

Sravasti Abbey will open its doors on Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for its last Sharing the Dharma Day of 2023.

“It’s an opportunity to explore the Buddha’s teachings and share in community fellowship. All are welcomed,” according to a Nov. 2 press release.

Well-known Buddhist teacher Venerable Sangye Khadro will address this month’s theme, “Compassion as the Antidote to the Critical, Judgmental Mind.”

Sharing the Dharma Day activities include a guided meditation, a talk on the topic, a vegetarian potluck lunch and a facilitated discussion.

Topics are drawn from the book, “An Open-hearted Life: Transformative Methods for Compassionate Living,” by Sravasti Abbey founder Venerable Thubten Chodron and Eastern Washington University psychologist Russell Kolts.

The program is offered freely, and donations as well as food offerings are welcomed. (No meat, onion, garlic or leeks in the potluck offering, please.)

Guests must register to attend in-person at https://tinyurl.com/3tafu6cw.

For those not attending in person, the meditation and teaching will be available on YouTube Live from 10 a.m. to noon. Discussion groups will take place on Zoom from 2-3:30 p.m.

Those interested in learning more or to find out Sharing the Dharma Day dates in 2024 can check the Abbey’s website.

Tags

Check Also

Colleges Plagued By Antisemitism As Israel-Hamas War Rages On

The war between Israel and Hamas may be taking place 5,600 miles away from the United States, but the streets of some of America’s largest cities — and on college campuses in particular — have been highlighted over the past month by incidents of antisemitism.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x