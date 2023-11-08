Share this story!

Sravasti Abbey Offers Last Sharing the Dharma Day of 2023

News Brief | FāVS News

Sravasti Abbey will open its doors on Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for its last Sharing the Dharma Day of 2023.

“It’s an opportunity to explore the Buddha’s teachings and share in community fellowship. All are welcomed,” according to a Nov. 2 press release.

Well-known Buddhist teacher Venerable Sangye Khadro will address this month’s theme, “Compassion as the Antidote to the Critical, Judgmental Mind.”

Sharing the Dharma Day activities include a guided meditation, a talk on the topic, a vegetarian potluck lunch and a facilitated discussion.

Topics are drawn from the book, “An Open-hearted Life: Transformative Methods for Compassionate Living,” by Sravasti Abbey founder Venerable Thubten Chodron and Eastern Washington University psychologist Russell Kolts.

The program is offered freely, and donations as well as food offerings are welcomed. (No meat, onion, garlic or leeks in the potluck offering, please.)

Guests must register to attend in-person at https://tinyurl.com/3tafu6cw.

For those not attending in person, the meditation and teaching will be available on YouTube Live from 10 a.m. to noon. Discussion groups will take place on Zoom from 2-3:30 p.m.

Those interested in learning more or to find out Sharing the Dharma Day dates in 2024 can check the Abbey’s website.