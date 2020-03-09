Home / News / Spokane’s Hindu Community Celebrates Festival Of Colors
A cultural dance is performed at the Festival of Colors/Cassy Benefield - SpokaneFāVS

Spokane’s Hindu Community Celebrates Festival Of Colors

Members of the Spokane Hindu Temple and Cultural Center throw colors at a Holi celebration at the FāVS Center/Tracy Simmons – SpokaneFāVS

On Sunday the Spokane’s Hindu Temple and Cultural Center celebrated Holi, or the Festival of Colors, at the FāVS Center.

Below is the audio story, reported by Spokane Public Radio‘s Doug Nadvornick.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

