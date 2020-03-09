On Sunday the Spokane’s Hindu Temple and Cultural Center celebrated Holi, or the Festival of Colors, at the FāVS Center.
Below is the audio story, reported by Spokane Public Radio‘s Doug Nadvornick.
With your support we can host more events like this!
- Spokane’s Hindu Community Celebrates Festival Of Colors - March 9, 2020
- Eric Metaxas, Bestselling Author and Radio Show Host, to Speak at Whitworth University - March 2, 2020
- Join FāVS for a Mixer March 3 at Whistle Punk Brewing - February 24, 2020
- FāVS Expands “Ask” series with Hindu and Quaker column - February 15, 2020
- The Problem With Tolerance - February 10, 2020
- Cannabis and Religion - February 5, 2020
- MLK Events Planned Throughout Region - January 19, 2020
- St. Luke’s Orthodox Celebrates Theophany with Outdoor Water Blessing - January 12, 2020
- Women’s March Continues in Spokane for 4th Year - January 9, 2020
- Creators’ Table Brings Visiting Artists To Spokane - January 3, 2020