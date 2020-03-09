Spokane’s Hindu Community Celebrates Festival Of Colors

Share this story!



















Members of the Spokane Hindu Temple and Cultural Center throw colors at a Holi celebration at the FāVS Center/Tracy Simmons – SpokaneFāVS

On Sunday the Spokane’s Hindu Temple and Cultural Center celebrated Holi, or the Festival of Colors, at the FāVS Center.

Below is the audio story, reported by Spokane Public Radio‘s Doug Nadvornick.

With your support we can host more events like this!