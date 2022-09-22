fbpx

SpokaneFāVS launches weekly newsletter

Spokane FāVS 7 hours ago News Leave a comment 124 Views

Share this story!
2            
2
Shares

SpokaneFāVS launches weekly newsletter

We know how full your inboxes can get. That’s why this month SpokaneFāVS launched a weekly roundup newsletter.

Readers can now sign up to get a personalized email from FāVS on Saturday mornings highlighting all the week’s news and commentary.

The email includes a note from editor Tracy Simmons as well as important FāVS announcements.

The daily newsletter now goes out Monday through Friday, rather than seven days a week.

Sign up for the daily newsletter here, or the weekly roundup here!

Tags

Check Also

Upcoming webinar discusses the “Problems with Countering Extremism”

Upcoming webinar discusses the “Problems with Countering Extremism."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved