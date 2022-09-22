SpokaneFāVS launches weekly newsletter

We know how full your inboxes can get. That’s why this month SpokaneFāVS launched a weekly roundup newsletter.

Readers can now sign up to get a personalized email from FāVS on Saturday mornings highlighting all the week’s news and commentary.

The email includes a note from editor Tracy Simmons as well as important FāVS announcements.

The daily newsletter now goes out Monday through Friday, rather than seven days a week.

Sign up for the daily newsletter here, or the weekly roundup here!